How to calculate your carbon footprint before you shop

If you’re asking yourself how to make your wardrobe more sustainable, then a good place to start is finding out how your shopping habits are impacting the planet, and a new tool by luxury e-tailer Farfetch is doing all the hard work for you.
Launching today, the fashion footprint tool lets you the tool allows consumers, when choosing to make a purchase, to consider which materials can reduce the environmental impact of their purchase, and to see the environmental savings of buying new versus pre-owned clothes (both of which you can purchase on Farfetch).
For example, if I want to buy a linen piece, I find out that 1kg of the fabric is equivalent to driving 60km in a car and filling 21 bathtubs full of water. The tool tells me that I should instead look for recycled or organic linen, which should have a lower impact.
Of course, the impact on the planet is reduced even further if I want to buy a vintage or pre-owned item. By adding six dresses to my basket I find out that I have saved the planet the equivalent of one flight from London to Paris for carbon, a 6 person hot tub for water and 3 average-sized pineapples for waste.
Latest Stories
If you don’t have time to calculate all of this (though I do urge you to do it, it’s highly insightful), then you can shop from Farfetch’s Positively Conscious edit.
These have been highly rated by Good On You, an independent app – of which Emma Watson is the face – which lets consumers check the fashion credentials of brands.
The Conscious Edit includes items by the likes of Hunza G, Stella McCartney, Matteau, Ancient Green Sandals and more.