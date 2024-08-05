The sold-out dress we've all been coveting is back – in a fresh new shade

Amy Julliette Lefévre
(Image credit: @lefevrediary)
Natalie Hughes
It's no secret we're fans of drop-waist dresses, but the one we've had our heart set on has been sold out.... until now. Yes, House of CB has just restocked their elusive Marilyn dress in a new gingham print.

Taking its name from Ms Monroe's iconic Seven Year Itch costume, the Marilyn dress has a plunging, halterneck bodice, a full, swishy skirt, and an exaggerated basque (V-shaped) waist that creates a wonderfully dramatic silhouette.

Amy Julliette Lefévre wears House of CB

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

It's not corseted, but the stretch-cotton from which it's crafted creates a similar effect. It's evocative of Old Hollywood, and the antithesis to baggy jeans and T-shirts – a uniform upon which I am guilty of relying.

We first spotted the dress in white on the ever-stylish Amy Lefévre, who styled hers with white pointed pumps and minimal jewellery.

House of CB Marilyn dress

(Image credit: House of CB)

It's the kind of dress you can wear to virtually every event in your summer calendar – including weddings, now that the dress is available in a pink colourway.

With a light, A-line coat or tailored jacket, it's perfect for Wimbledon; just add wedges and a basket bag for a garden party; or style it with slingbacks and coral-red lipstick for date night – ideally somewhere far-flung, but on the other hand, a blustery British summer may lend itself better to an authentic Marilyn moment.

Natalie Hughes
Natalie Hughes
Fashion Editor

Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 16 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and more.

