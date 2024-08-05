The sold-out dress we've all been coveting is back – in a fresh new shade

It's no secret we're fans of drop-waist dresses, but the one we've had our heart set on has been sold out.... until now. Yes, House of CB has just restocked their elusive Marilyn dress in a new gingham print.

Taking its name from Ms Monroe's iconic Seven Year Itch costume, the Marilyn dress has a plunging, halterneck bodice, a full, swishy skirt, and an exaggerated basque (V-shaped) waist that creates a wonderfully dramatic silhouette.

It's not corseted, but the stretch-cotton from which it's crafted creates a similar effect. It's evocative of Old Hollywood, and the antithesis to baggy jeans and T-shirts – a uniform upon which I am guilty of relying.

We first spotted the dress in white on the ever-stylish Amy Lefévre, who styled hers with white pointed pumps and minimal jewellery.

(Image credit: House of CB)

It's the kind of dress you can wear to virtually every event in your summer calendar – including weddings, now that the dress is available in a pink colourway.

With a light, A-line coat or tailored jacket, it's perfect for Wimbledon; just add wedges and a basket bag for a garden party; or style it with slingbacks and coral-red lipstick for date night – ideally somewhere far-flung, but on the other hand, a blustery British summer may lend itself better to an authentic Marilyn moment.

Shop now: