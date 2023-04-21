Hobbs' limited edition collection is here to solve your spring wardrobe woes

Marie Claire UK created this content as a part of a paid partnership with Hobbs. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

Now that the days are getting longer and blue skies are appearing far more regularly, you might find yourself thinking about your spring/ summer wardrobe (opens in new tab). Indeed, warmer days are ahead and the end of coat season (opens in new tab) is certainly in sight.

In celebration of spring, Hobbs (opens in new tab) has just released its first-ever limited edition collection, filled with the kind of staples that will see you through the next few months. From floral printed dresses, which are just ideal for wedding season (opens in new tab), to tailored separates that will be a welcome addition to your work wardrobe, Hobbs' limited edition line is as versatile as they come.

(Image credit: Hobbs)

The collection features the same Hobbs aesthetic that customers have come to know and love, yet is more directional in its details. Inspired by trends seen on the runway, the limited edition collection is filled with vibrant colours and statement prints.

Pink is a key shade within the range. As a trend, Barbiecore was omnipresent last year and given the Margot Robbie-led film is debuting this July, we predict that pink is set to retain its popularity this summer, too.

(Image credit: Hobbs)

If you're looking for something a little more subtle, then the brand's tailoring might be for you. Within the limited edition collection, you'll find the Digby set, featuring a double-breasted blazer and knee-length tailored shorts. They're the kind of wardrobe staples, that can be mixed and matched with countless other items in your closet and worn on repeat for years to come.

If you have any weddings on the horizon, Hobbs has an answer for that too. Just look to the brand's pale blue Spencer dress or floral printed Denman dress. Each will look incredible on a dance floor and can be repurposed down the line for race days (hello, Ascot!) or other events.

Keep scrolling to shop Hobbs' new limited edition collection now.

Shop the Hobbs Limited Edition collection: