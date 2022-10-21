Millions of Halloween costumes end up in waste - why not rent yours this year instead?

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

For some, Halloween is one of the most highly-anticipated dates on the yearly calendar. Between the parties, dress-ups (opens in new tab) and abundance of sweets, we can understand why it has been branded as an exceptionally fun holiday. However, did you know that Halloween is also responsible for the creation of an incredible amount of waste?

According to Fashion United (opens in new tab), in 2019 around 39 million people in the UK dressed up for Halloween (opens in new tab), and of that 39 million, an estimated 7 million costumes ended up as waste. Halloween may be branded as a 'spooky season,' but we never thought we'd find its statistics quite so unnerving.

This year, why not opt for a more sustainable solution (opens in new tab) and rent your Halloween costume instead?

For the fashion-inclined, there are plenty of options available from the likes of peer-to-peer rental app By Rotation (opens in new tab) or fashion rental app HURR (opens in new tab), all you need is a little imagination. Whether you want to emulate Paris Hilton's unforgettable 21st birthday look or recreate Jennifer Lopez's iconic red-carpet appearance at the 2000 Grammy Awards, you're just a few searches away from a Halloween costume guaranteed to impress.

Renting your Halloween costume is a guilt-free way to enjoy the holiday. You can create an entirely new look while knowing you're not adding to landfill or wear-once, throw-away culture.

After a little inspiration? Keep scrolling for 6 fashionable Halloween costumes you can rent now (opens in new tab).

1. Carrie Bradshaw's Newspaper Dress



(Image credit: Getty)

(opens in new tab) Rent Ashley Williams Newspaper Slip Dress (opens in new tab) Iconic in and of itself, the Carrie Bradshaw newspaper dress appeared in both the original series and the second Sex and The City movie. While the original dress was by Dior, many brands have taken inspiration from it over the years. This Ashley Williams iteration could definitely pass as a Carrie-inspired look, just add heels.

2. Jennifer Lopez at the 2000 Grammys

(Image credit: Getty)

(opens in new tab) Rent Rixo Rose Dress in Palm Print (opens in new tab) Jennifer Lopez's appearance at the 2000 Grammy Awards was so iconic, her look is credited as the reason Google Images was invented (opens in new tab). JLo's original look was by Versace, but this palm print dress from Rixo has quite a similar vibe (and a more wearable silhouette, if you're planning to go out in public).

3. Paris Hilton at her 21st Birthday

(Image credit: Getty)

(opens in new tab) Rent Poster Girl Metallic Dress (opens in new tab) Understated is not a word often associated with Paris Hilton and the star certainly proved that at her 21st birthday party, by choosing to wear the now-iconic, chainmail mini dress. Many brands have since emulated the look and this Poster Girl rental would make the perfect option if you're looking to dress like Ms Hilton this Halloween.

4. Lizzo and Harry Styles at Coachella

(Image credit: Getty)

(opens in new tab) Rent Vivetta Pink Coat (opens in new tab) When Lizzo and Harry Styles performed together at Coachella this year, dressed in matching pink fluffy coats, it was undeniably a moment. Grab your bestie and emulate the famous pair by renting a fluffy coat of your very own. It will certainly be one of the most cosy Halloween costumes you'll ever wear.

5. Beyonce performing at the 2022 Oscars

(Image credit: Getty)

(opens in new tab) Rent De La Vali Dress (opens in new tab) Beyonce opened the Oscars this year with a truly incredible performance. For the occasion, the star wore a neon yellow gown by David Koma. While Beyonce's exact dress may not be available, this feather-adorned yellow dress by De La Vali would work as something similar. Don't forget to add a pair of statement earrings.

6. Wednesday Addams

(Image credit: Getty)