Here's why this Gucci bag is a future classic

In 2023 Sabato De Sarno joined Gucci as the new Creative Director, his first position leading a luxury fashion house following various stints on the design teams at Prada, Dolce & Gabbana and Valentino. De Sarno unveiled his debut collection for the Italian fashion house in September of the same year, titled Gucci ‘Ancora’. Signature house codes ran throughout the collection, including the iconic Jackie—one of the best designer bags out there—this time though, in Gucci 'Rosso', a new house shade.

Gucci 'Rosso' is a deep and rich shade of oxblood, slightly darker than the middle colour in Gucci’s iconic striped motif. It’s not as bright or commercial as one might expect, but it’s no coincidence that this almost burgundy shade became one of the most popular accessory colours this winter. This detail is more significant than it appears, as luxury fashion houses strive to create signature colours that customers can associate with their brand. De Sarno used the colour across monogram-embossed leather skirts, jacquard fabrics, and most recently unveiled a Gucci Beauty lipstick in 'Gucci Rosso' at his Cruise 2025 catwalk show in London. And what really caught our attention were the accessories, specifically the iconic Jackie bag.

The Jackie was first issued in 1961 and story has it that Jackie Kennedy carried the bag so many times and used it to shield herself from the paparazzi’s glaring camera lenses, that it was eventually renamed the Jackie bag. Over the years it has seen many iterations and reinventions from florals to tassels, but Sabato’s contemporary design in oxblood features a metal clip closure and a high gloss finish.

A story of objects: shiny, tactile and cold to the touch but warm to the heart and soul, these are desirable to collect, not for a museum but to enrich everyday life. Sabato De Sarno

The timeless design is a testament to the bag’s enduring appeal, spanning over 60 years, most recently with celebrities including Dua Lipa, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jessica Chastain and Jodie Comer photographed carrying the bag. A smaller version is available with a long silver chain strap called ‘Gucci Notte’ - perfect worn as a daytime cross-body or evening bag.

Discover the Gucci Jackie bag and some of our favourite new season colours below...

