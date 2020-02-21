Swathes of pink greeted guests at the Fendi Autumn / winter 20 show, with the dusty tone covering everything from the plush carpets and walls to the undulating seating that trailed the entire room – and which a host of famous famous like Halima to Chiara Ferragni were sitting on.



The Clothes:



Where we about to see an entire collection of pink? Save for a few pieces (a coat, a slouchy sweater, elbow length gloves, boots and a blouse) the omnipresent pink was absent. The outwear was strong: we’re obsessed with the new power sleeve – a drop shoulder voluminous affair – that ramps up the drama factor and the clean lines of sharp tailored pieces. The Fendi woman embraces her sexiness whether it’s the glimpse of a satin bra under an unbuttoned blouse, tasselled negligé, corsets or strategically revealed flashes of skin.

For print lovers, paisley and de fragmented leopard print appeared on pieces throughout the collection.

The Accessories:

Accessories were subtle at the Fendi show but they were everything. There were utility belts decked with stop watches (gold ones mind you) and pencil earrings that screamed secretary chic. Padded headbands were worn at the nape of the neck to highlight the severity of the models’ braided buns. There was also a boudoir story featuring Madonna-esque dusty pink pointed bras and satin gloves.

On the maximalist side of things, the hero bag was a simple yet XXL sized Fendi shopping bag.

The Models:

Our eyes lit up when the stunning Paloma Elsesser stormed down the runway. And with the likes of Carolyn Murphy, Mariacarla Boscono, Liya Kebede, the Hadid’s and Kaia – this was one of the best casting for a show yet.

The Standout Pieces:

The best leather jacket ever. Bella Hadid wore an impossibly structured buttery leather jacket – both sculptural and yet form fitting – which was tailored to perfection. SM

You wouldn’t normally catch me wearing Paisley, but by god does it become the chicest print on earth when Fendi works its magic on it. For AW20, it is tinted an elegant cream and brown to elevate a perfectly tailored wool coat. PG