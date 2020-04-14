The Instagram accounts nailing the WFH wardrobe

It’s been over three weeks of self quarantine, and whether Instagrammers have been falling into the getting dressed or the chic loungewear camp, one thing’s for sure, they have risen to the occasion.
If you’re after a bit of sartorial inspiration, here are some fashion accounts you might want to follow.
Who? @heartzeena
Best for: colourful outfits. She started a rainbow fashion challenge with @taliwall
Who? @brittanybathgate
Best for: Minimalist fashion in a neutral colour palette
Who? @monikhdale
Best for: Chic summer dresses
Who: @ada_oguntodu
Best for: sassy suits
Who? @loveclothblog
Best for: The best jeans and capsule wardrobe
Who? @thefrugality
Best for: giving ‘older’ wardrobe items some love with fresh new styling
Who? @slipintostyle
Best for: extra outfits that shouldn’t be ‘saved for best’
Who? @modestmira_
Best for: Modest dressing at home, with a hint of pastel