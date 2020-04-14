The Instagram accounts nailing the WFH wardrobe

It’s been over three weeks of self quarantine, and whether Instagrammers have been falling into the getting dressed or the chic loungewear camp, one thing’s for sure, they have risen to the occasion.

If you’re after a bit of sartorial inspiration, here are some fashion accounts you might want to follow.

Who? @heartzeena

Best for: colourful outfits. She started a rainbow fashion challenge with @taliwall

Who? @brittanybathgate

Best for: Minimalist fashion in a neutral colour palette

Who? @monikhdale

Best for: Chic summer dresses

Who: @ada_oguntodu

Best for: sassy suits

Who? @loveclothblog

Best for: The best jeans and capsule wardrobe

Who? @thefrugality

Best for: giving ‘older’ wardrobe items some love with fresh new styling

Who? @slipintostyle

Best for: extra outfits that shouldn’t be ‘saved for best’

Who? @modestmira_

Best for: Modest dressing at home, with a hint of pastel