The Instagram accounts nailing the WFH wardrobe

It’s been over three weeks of self quarantine, and whether Instagrammers have been falling into the getting dressed or the chic loungewear camp, one thing’s for sure, they have risen to the occasion.

If you’re after a bit of sartorial inspiration, here are some fashion accounts you might want to follow.

Who? @heartzeena

Best for: colourful outfits. She started a rainbow fashion challenge with @taliwall

It’s the final day of the #instarainbowchallenge 🌈✨@talliwall and I can’t believe how many of you have joined in (over 2500 of you wonderful people!!) and just how brilliant your colourful squares have been! We started this challenge as a way to spread some joy through colour at home and to say thank you to our key workers by creating our own #rainbowofhope on our feeds. A big thank you to all of you for joining in and spreading the love I hope you’ve found some joy in our rainbow challenge and it’s been a welcome bit of escapism. This community and your creativity is just incredible I can’t wait to see your rainbows today! 🌈🌈🌈 PS. If you’ve missed out don’t worry you can start anytime. I’m 100% keeping Wednesdays as pink #ootd day💗! This colourful rainbow silky dress was kindly gifted @boden_clothing perfect day to wear it! #chasetherainbow #wereinthistogether

Who? @brittanybathgate

Best for: Minimalist fashion in a neutral colour palette

What started four weeks ago as something ‘to do’ everyday while isolating has now turned in to a motivational tool for me. Along side running, getting dressed most mornings has helped me mentally a lot through all of this, so I give you week four of what I’m wearing from home — featuring some glorious weather and many vests. 🌞 I’d love to know any small things that are helping you through this time. _______________________________________________________ 1. Vest @cosstores Trousers @recto_official [gift] Trainers @converse 2. Vest @arketofficial Jeans @goldsigndenim Shoes @therow 3. Shirt @arketofficial [gift] Trousers @acnestudios 4. Vest @cosstores Shorts @recto_official 5. Jumper & shorts @zuluandzephyr [gift] 6. T-shirt @arketofficial Jeans @goldsigndenim Shoes @converse

Who? @monikhdale

Best for: Chic summer dresses

Who: @ada_oguntodu

Best for: sassy suits

🕴🏽

Who? @loveclothblog

Best for: The best jeans and capsule wardrobe

Who? @thefrugality

Best for: giving ‘older’ wardrobe items some love with fresh new styling

Who? @slipintostyle

Best for: extra outfits that shouldn’t be ‘saved for best’

Who? @modestmira_

Best for: Modest dressing at home, with a hint of pastel

