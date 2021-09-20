Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Emmys 2021 red carpet did not disappoint, after a too-long hiatus. Celebrities such as Anya Taylor-Joy, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kate Winslet and Kerry Washington put on their glad rags for the seriously stylish affair, which was held at the Event Deck in Los Angeles last night.

It was a far cry from last year’s digital affair, and I’m pleased to report that Hollywood’s finest traded in its silky PJs and loungewear for designer gowns custom-created by the biggest fashion houses from Dior to Etro.

The gowns were nothing short of incredible. Think floor-grazing creations in show-stopping shades of sunshine yellow, neon green and showstopper read.

As with any glitzy award, there were lots of daring silhouettes at the Emmy Awards, the stand-out of the night being Michaela Coel’s midriff-baring gown designed by Christopher John Rogers (and don’t get me started on her incredible acceptance speech, in which she dedicated her award to ‘every single survivor of sexual assault’).

It seemed that colourful, joyful gowns were the A-List’s go-to this year, as star after star flocked the red carpet in all the colours of the rainbow, from America Ferrera’s purple silk slip dress, to Anya Taylor-Joy’s yellow Dior gown, Kaley Cuoco’s lime green Vera Wang and Sarah Paulson’s red Carolina Herrera ballgown.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a red carpet without a few sequins, and Amy Poehler, Keri Russel and Issa Rae all delivered on that front.

Minimalists will also enjoy the monochrome looks on the night, including Mindy Kaling’s gorgeous Carolina Herrera column dress complete with oversized bow sash, Ellen Pompeo’s Elie Saab jumpsuit, Jurnee Smollett’s cream Dior dress, and Kerry Washington’s custom Etro corset dress in the palest of greys.

All in all, it was one very stylish Emmys 2021 red carpet, and boy am I glad it’s back. Click through to see all the best dressed celebs from this year’s ceremony.