Tennis star Emma Raducanu fronts the campaign for one of Dior's most iconic bags

At the age of just 20, Emma Raducanu has already achieved so much. In 2021, she became the youngest British tennis player to win a Grand Slam title at the US Open (opens in new tab) and has even been honoured with an MBE for all she's accomplished (opens in new tab). Indeed, Emma Raducanu is an impressive woman and certainly one to watch.

This is why it should come as little surprise to learn that Dior has tapped the sportswoman to front its latest campaign for the Dior Lady 95.22 bag. As a brand, Dior is known for championing exceptional women who have an impact beyond just the fashion industry. Dior often partners with women who excel in art, cinema, sports, literature and more, and the brand welcomed Raducanu as an ambassador in 2021.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Dior)

In the campaign, Raducanu speaks about her love for tennis, her biggest achievement thus far and what empowerment means to her. The star also elaborates on her introduction to fashion through her mother and her first-ever handbag (spoiler alert: it was from Dior).

A post shared by Dior Official (@dior) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

As far as designer handbags are concerned, the Lady Dior bag is undoubtedly one of the most prominent styles to have emerged over the last few decades. Steeped in history (opens in new tab), the style was originally released in 1994 and gained its name thanks to the late Princess Diana. As the story goes (opens in new tab), the bag was originally dubbed the Chouchou bag but was renamed after appearing on Princess Diana and solidifying its place in fashion history.

Almost three decades have passed since then and the Lady Dior bag is still renowned as a staple for stylish women (Emma Raducanu included).

The Dior Lady 95.22 bag will be available in select boutique only, but you can shop other iterations of the Lady bag below.

