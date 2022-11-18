Meghan Markle's favourite necklace is on sale in the Edge of Ember Black Friday event
Here's how to get 25% off the luxury jewellery brand
The Edge of Ember Black Friday sale is here!
Edge of Ember is known for their gorgeously crafted ethical jewellery, with famous fans including the likes of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.
Over the years, Meghan has been photographed wearing various pieces, from necklaces to earrings, during both official royal engagements and at-home Zoom calls.
The brand is committed to producing sustainable jewellery that not only looks great but does great things too, and they use recycled metals, ethically sourced stones and also have an initiative to help you recycle your old pieces.
From gorgeous chunky rings to delicate initial necklaces, if it isn't already, Edge of Ember is about to become your new favourite jewellery brand.
Edge of Ember Black Friday quick shopping links
- Edge of Ember Visionary Charm Necklace Gold, was £145, now £108.75 (opens in new tab)
- Edge of Ember Kismet Charm Necklace, was £125, now £93.75 (opens in new tab)
- Edge of Ember Wave Earrings, were £65, now £48.75 (opens in new tab)
- 25% off Edge of Ember (opens in new tab)
What's in the Edge of Ember Black Friday sale?
The Edge of Ember Black Friday sale is offering 25% off their core collection, which includes a number of necklaces that Meghan has worn in the past.
The Duchess of Sussex has been seen wearing the the Kismet Charm Necklace, the Visionary Charm Necklace and gold stud Wave earrings, and if you sign up on the website you'll be getting a very nice 25% discount on their popular items.
So if you've been waiting to invest in some gorgeous, ethical luxury jewellery - these are for you.
Edge of Ember Black Friday Deals
Edge of Ember Kismet Charm Necklace, was £125, now £93.75 (opens in new tab)
This 18k gold plated necklace is the perfect balance between statement and classic.
Edge of Ember Visionary Charm Necklace Gold, was £145, now £108.75 (opens in new tab)
The blue topaz evil eye is said to protect the wearer from negativity.
Edge of Ember Wave Earrings, were £65, now £48.75 (opens in new tab)
These rippling wave earrings put a soft modern twist on a classic stud, and are chic as can be.
When does the Edge of Ember Black Friday sale start?
Shoppers can get 25% off right now using the code VIP25 at the checkout when they sign up to the website.
While 25th November is technically Black Friday this year, many brands have started releasing their deals early, giving buyers lots of options when it comes to purchasing.
Edge of Ember delivery options
Edge of Ember offers free shipping on orders over £75, with standard UK shipping costing £4.95 and the delivery time between 4 and 7 working days.
Next day shipping is available but this excludes Northern Ireland. It is £7.95 if orders are placed before 12pm.
Same Day Shipping is usually an option for Londoners in zones 1 and 2 for £20, however it is currently unavailable due to high volumes.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
