Six ways to earn money from your wardrobe right now

With another three weeks of lockdown ahead, now’s as good a time as any to go through your wardrobe and sort out what you’d like to keep versus what you’d like to get rid of, and it turns out you could earn a few £££ along the way.

Here, Victoria Prew, founder of clothing rental platform HURR Collective, shares her top six hacks to earn from your closet right now.

1. Set up a Depop account:

Download the Depop app to your phone and upload photos of the pieces you’re looking to sell. Depop is a mix between eBay and Instagram, serving as a platform for aspiring e-shop owners. It’s a treasure trove for one-off pieces and pre-loved buys – a great place to start.

Pro tip: Prioritise seasonal items depending on the time of year. For example, right now is a great time to list dresses and blouses as we head into spring.

2. Use Instagram Stories to sell directly to your followers:

Create a ‘Selling’ highlights cover at the top of your profile and list the items available to sell to your followers. There are no fees for doing so and people can DM you with any questions.

Pro tip: Take the time to photograph photos nicely to increase the chances of your pieces selling.

3. Rent your wardrobe on HURR:

If you’re not quite ready to sell, try renting out your clothes. HURR is the ‘Airbnb of Fashion’ and gives you a way to monetise the items you don’t wear in your wardrobe by renting them out. A dress worth £150 would only need four rentals to cover its cost.

Pro tip: Opt for the door-to-door courier service option to minimise hassle.

4. Check out Vestiaire Collective to sell designer pieces:

If you have designer pieces check out Vestiaire Collective, whose team of experts check the authenticity of each item before you buy and sell. There are two ways to get started. You can either DIY (you list photographs and prices) or there’s a concierge service, where their team will come to your house and do all the work for you.

Pro tip: Direct shipping is now available for every item under £500, saving on average £10 per order.

5. Try the John Lewis BuyBack scheme:

The John Lewis BuyBack scheme pays you for unwanted clothes which you’ve previously bought from them. They’ll make sure they’re reused or recycled and never go to landfill. Most menswear and womenswear items are accepted and you’ll receive £3 credit for each eligible item.

6. Send your old jeans to M.i.h Jeans and get 25% off a new pair:

You can send any jeans (not just old pairs of M.i.h jeans) and your old denim and jeans will be recycled into new yarns for new denim, and old jeans will become new jeans.

In return, you’ll receive 25% off a brand new pair in their recycling initiative that seeks to limit the environmental impact of new clothes and reduce textile waste.