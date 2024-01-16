Dua Lipa makes a case for Gucci's 'mirrored' Men's AW24 collection

We can always count on Dua Lipa to deliver a great look. Whether it's her street style fashion, her performance style, or red carpet looks – we are always in for a treat. Notable mentions go to the jaw-dropping Schiaparelli gown she wore at the Golden Globes, and her textured crimson Prada dress at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Most recently, the singer-songwriter was seen on Late Night With Seth Meyers wearing a glamorous look from Gucci's Spring/Summer 2024 runway. The look included a navy bedazzled sailor-collar sweater, barrel-leg jeans, and sleek glossy leather pumps – chef's kiss.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just three days later, the Italian fashion label debuted their latest Men's Autumn/W 2024 collection during Men's Milan Fashion Week. This is new Creative Director Sabato De Sarno's sophomore collection for the brand and his first Men's catwalk for Gucci.

The 56-look, genderless collection was titled, 'Ancora', meaning 'again' – apt, since many of the outfits (six specific looks, in fact) accurately mirrored the fashion house's Women's SS 2024 collection, which made its debut last September.

This sentiment was introduced from the beginning as men's look 1 mirrored women's look 1. Both looks featured a cream vest, long blazer jacket, tailored bottoms, and horse-bit loafers. Others included men's look 15 (women's look 16); men's look 35 (women's look 28); men's look 34 (women's look 27); men's look 41 (women's look 29); and men's look 17 (women's look 18). Social media users quickly clocked the looks' similarities, with popular Instagram account @stylenotcom sharing side-by-side comparisons of each look.

This, of course, included Dua Lipa's bedazzled sailor-collar number.

The collection in itself served as a cohesive continuation of last September's show, with workwear-coded pieces, sparkling jewels, and a genderless feel that gave new meaning to previously seen pieces.

All approved by fashion's most influential crowd like power couple Idris and Sabrina Elba, Anna Dello Russo, and, of course, Dua Lipa.