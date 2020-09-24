How Crocs made their way into my wardrobe

One fashion editor obsessed with heels attempts to see if Crocs can fit into her glamorous wardrobe.

Forget everything you think you know about Crocs, because they’re much more versatile and wearable than you’d think. Most days, I would normally reach for a pair of heels to go with my outfit, but if recent months have taught me anything, it’s to take time to reflect and re-evaluate my style. So I decided to fully embrace comfort, without compromising on style, and see how the Crocs Classic Clog fits into my wardrobe.

The new collection of Classic Lined Crocs comes in a variety of classic and fashion-forward hues including lapis, white, burgundy and lilac, with the added benefit of a fluffly lined interior, making it the perfect trans-seasonal shoe.

I’m calling it, say hello to the new IT shoe. Whether it’s for at home or outside, here’s proof they can be worn with everything from jeans and jumpsuits to dresses.

Colour match your look

I love wearing colour, even in winter, so when I saw that the new Lapis Lined Crocs, £34.99 exactly matched one of my favourite dresses, it was a no brainer. Whether I’m working from home or have meetings in the office, I love dressing up, and these shoes are casual but smart at the same time. In fact, come part season, I’ll be jazzing them up with some bejewelled customizable with Jibbitz™ charms – no more feet hurting after a night in heels.

The new work outfit staple

This new work routine sees me take on a lot of Zoom meetings, and for those I still want to look professional, which means a blazer over a dress or tailored trousers. The Classic Lined Clog in black, £34.99 is the perfect finishing touch to this, even if my feet don’t appear on screen. The Croslite™ foam technology makes them so light and comfortable that I can easily run to the kitchen to make coffees in between meetings.

Versatility is the name of the game

Just because they’re a great alternative to slippers doesn’t mean Crocs aren’t my new go-to for outdoor errands too, in fact they tap perfectly into one of aw20’s biggest shoe trends: clogs. Plus I love the addition of the pivoting heel strap. Not only does it give you a secure fit, but you can push it forward for a different look if you want to mix things up. (Penny wears Classic lined Clogs in Burgundy, £34.99)

The new classic

The ultimate classic outfit, jeans and a t-shirt, made all the better with a Classic Lined Clog in white (£34.99) . I’m keeping things monochrome here with the white version, and now that the weather is getting colder, my feet are staying toasty thanks to the soft, fuzzy liner.

It’s official, I’m a Clogs convert, and I think you’ll agree it’s time to give your feet a little self love and opt for comfort, as well as style, this season.