Christian Louboutin threw a pool party – here's what happened
Featuring new shoes and synchronised swimmers
Christian Louboutin knows how to make a splash at fashion week. Last season, he did that figuratively with a dance show at the historic Le Trianon theatre in Paris. This season, he decided to do things a little more literally – much to every fashion editor's delight.
The iconic shoe designer teamed up with artistic director David LaChapelle and choreographer Bianca Li to stage a pool party of epic proportions. The trio enlisted the French Olympic artistic swimming team to put on a performance like no other, at Paris's legendary Art Deco pool Piscine Molitor.
For the show, entitled 'Louboutin is Burning' (an homage to 1990 documentary, 'Paris is Burning') the space was transformed with lights, projections and the addition of huge façade, featuring alcoves for the performers, as well as a giant pair of red-soled shoes – one of which functioned as a slide.
Clad in a Fifi Chachnil bathing suit and a pair of matching, metallic Miss Z shoes – Louboutin's new, point-toe pump, rumoured to have been named after Zendaya – each performer glided down the shoe slide and into the pool, before joining in a synchronised performance, showcasing the shoes above the water. Add to that 14 on-stage dancers and a performance by singer-songwriter, LP.
Inspired by 1950s Hollywood water ballets, it was a totally fabulous spectacle that delivered serotonin as well as shoes.
Natalie Hughes is Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes and edits fashion show reviews, trend features and interviews with designers and tastemakers. She has a special interest in vintage and pre-loved, as well as the history of fashion, and has written extensively on the subject. She also consults for luxury brands.
Natalie has worked in the fashion industry for 16 years, contributing to Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Who What Wear, Glamour, and more. Both an experienced editor and strategist, she also founded and ran the digital content agency, The Fashion Digital, with clients including the British Fashion Council, Roland Mouret, and H&M. Formerly, she held senior roles at Matches, Net-a-Porter and Christian Louboutin, where she oversaw content and digital strategy.
