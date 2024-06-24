These are the must-see celeb looks from Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week
From the surreal to the sultry, Haute Couture is anything but ordinary
Autumn/Winter 2024 Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week season is officially here, and with it, exceptional outfits worn by A-listers like Cara Delevingne, Selma Blair, and fashion's favourite chameleon, Doja Cat.
Although the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode has announced they will offer a slightly reduced affair as the city preps for the 2024 Olympic Games, we can still count on plenty of impeccable fashion during the four-day couture extravaganza, which starts today.
Christian Dior, Giambattista Valli and Chanel are due to present collections, and while the runways are delivering striking outfits, the looks worn by the guests have also been impressive. Earlier today, Selma Blair sported a braided hair tie in typically surrealist Schiaparelli fashion.
It's only day one, and we already can't get enough. We'll continue to round up our favourite celebrity looks, so check back for our edit of exceptional outfits.
Selma Blair in Schiaparelli
Cara Delevingne in John Paul Gaultier by Simone Rocha
Eva Longoria in Alexandre Vauthier
Doja Cat in Schiaparelli
Emma Chamberlain in Rick Owens
Sabrina Elba in Schiaparelli
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
