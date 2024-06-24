These are the must-see celeb looks from Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week

Autumn/Winter 2024 Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week season is officially here, and with it, exceptional outfits worn by A-listers like Cara Delevingne, Selma Blair, and fashion's favourite chameleon, Doja Cat.

Although the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode has announced they will offer a slightly reduced affair as the city preps for the 2024 Olympic Games, we can still count on plenty of impeccable fashion during the four-day couture extravaganza, which starts today.

Christian Dior, Giambattista Valli and Chanel are due to present collections, and while the runways are delivering striking outfits, the looks worn by the guests have also been impressive. Earlier today, Selma Blair sported a braided hair tie in typically surrealist Schiaparelli fashion.

It's only day one, and we already can't get enough. We'll continue to round up our favourite celebrity looks, so check back for our edit of exceptional outfits.

Selma Blair in Schiaparelli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne in John Paul Gaultier by Simone Rocha

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eva Longoria in Alexandre Vauthier

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Doja Cat in Schiaparelli

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Chamberlain in Rick Owens

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Elba in Schiaparelli

(Image credit: Getty Images)