Cardi B's new campaign with SKIMS is major

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Cardi B likes SKIMS. A lot. "It’s so sexy and makes me feel snatched yet comfortable while hanging out at home," she says of Kim Kardashian's iconic underwear and loungewear brand, and I have to agree.

So it's perhaps no surprise that the Grammy Award winner is the face of the latest SKIMS campaign, showcasing the label's best-selling cotton collection.

"I’ve always loved the SKIMS Cotton Collection," she adds, "The new styles and colours I wore on set are even better, and I can’t wait to wear them all the time."

The set of images, shot by artist and photographer, Vanessa Beecroft, showcase the rapper in the cotton underwear, as well as athleisure and a cotton dress, in muted shades of cream and khaki.

The cotton collection is the most-tagged collection on social media, and this new drop features all-new branded waistbands, cuts, and colours.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Vanessa Beecroft) (Image credit: Vanessa Beecroft)

Kim Kardashian is known for teaming up with impressive artists and entrepreneurs for her campaigns, putting an equal amount of spotlight on the women's success as she does her own collections.

Cardi B is the first female artist to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album as a solo artist and the female rapper with the most number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100.

She also counts eight Billboard Music Awards, six American Music Awards, 14 BET Hip Hop Awards, and two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Award amongst her awards.

The new collection drops on 19th October, but you can sign up to shop it below.