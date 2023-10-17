Cardi B's new campaign with SKIMS is major
The singer has collaborated with Kim K
Cardi B likes SKIMS. A lot. "It’s so sexy and makes me feel snatched yet comfortable while hanging out at home," she says of Kim Kardashian's iconic underwear and loungewear brand, and I have to agree.
So it's perhaps no surprise that the Grammy Award winner is the face of the latest SKIMS campaign, showcasing the label's best-selling cotton collection.
"I’ve always loved the SKIMS Cotton Collection," she adds, "The new styles and colours I wore on set are even better, and I can’t wait to wear them all the time."
The set of images, shot by artist and photographer, Vanessa Beecroft, showcase the rapper in the cotton underwear, as well as athleisure and a cotton dress, in muted shades of cream and khaki.
The cotton collection is the most-tagged collection on social media, and this new drop features all-new branded waistbands, cuts, and colours.
Kim Kardashian is known for teaming up with impressive artists and entrepreneurs for her campaigns, putting an equal amount of spotlight on the women's success as she does her own collections.
Cardi B is the first female artist to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album as a solo artist and the female rapper with the most number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100.
She also counts eight Billboard Music Awards, six American Music Awards, 14 BET Hip Hop Awards, and two ASCAP Songwriter of the Year Award amongst her awards.
The new collection drops on 19th October, but you can sign up to shop it below.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
