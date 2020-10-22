Browns is celebrating 50 years of fashion with some iconic names

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Browns is 50 years old today! To celebrate, the high fashion giant has teamed up with some big names for its new campaign, ‘The Height of Fashion’.

But before we talk about what’s happening today, let’s take a little stroll back through Brown’s rich history. It was launched in 1970 by Joan Burstein (known as Mrs B for short) who took over a small shop front on London’s South Molton Street, transforming it into the iconic fashion mainstay it is today.

Collaborations over the decades have included campaigns featuring the likes of Peggy Dillard, a certain Manolo Blahnik working on the shop floor, Mrs. B snapping up Galliano’s graduate collection and many, many more.

In fact, some famous faces have shared their memories of the store, including Mr. Blahnik, who told us, ‘I have lots of memories but my most treasured memory was working and learning from the wonderful Mrs. B, she had such a flair for fashion, seeking out new designers, she always kept it fresh and fun.’

Holli Rogers, CEO of Browns and Chief Brand Officer Farfetch, which bought the former in 2015, took the brand to new levels in 2016.

She explains, ‘My most treasured memory of Browns will always be when we rebranded the business back in 2016. This was the first time Browns had rebranded in its 46 year history and we wanted to create an identity that was true to the Browns DNA and heritage, yet reflective of our growth and vision for the future. I always get that sense of joy when I’m out in the most random of places and spot someone carrying a Browns bag – the brand is instantly identifiable.’

Holli also helped launch Browns East, the Shoreditch branch. She explains, ‘Opening Browns East will be one of my treasured memories as it was a career first for me and a defining moment, a stake in the ground, and a fundamental next step in forging the path for a new era of Browns. My career to date had predominantly been in the online space so I learned so many lessons along the way particularly around how we engage all the senses in a physical space from the scent, to the music which has become a huge part of who we are, to the tactile nature of the fixtures to the introduction of a cafe, I’d never worked with food before – we really just wanted to create a space for our community.’

Alongside the testimonials, you can also shop a whole host of exclusive capsules from both the established names at Browns to the next generation of talent including Givenchy, Balmain, Off-White, Molly Goddard, Simone Rocha, Charles Jeffrey, Casablanca, Bode and more.

Happy birthday Browns!