Black Friday at Modibodi, save 30% on sustainable period pants

If, like us, you love Modibodi – the brand revolutionising the way we period – then you’ll be thrilled to learn that the planet friendly period pants are on offer this cyber week. Yes, this Black Friday you can get up to 30% off with these codes.

Team Marie Claire, as long term supporters of Ella Daish’s inspiring campaign to #EndPeriodPlastic have been researching, trying-out and actively seeking sustainable alternatives to tampons and sanitary pads. Whilst also calling for brands to take responsibility for the unnecessary plastic they’re putting into period products.

So, anything we can do to lessen or remove the pressure on the planet, which also saves money, we’re wholly on board with.

With 20% off when you spend over £65 with code ‘CYBER20’ and 30% off when you spend £110 with code ‘CYBER30’. There’s never been a better opportunity to upgrade your sanitary situation.

Globally, 45 billion menstrual products are disposed of every year. Within the UK menstrual products contain up to 90 percent plastic and take over 500 years to break down. They contribute to 200,000 tonnes of landfill waste, which contribute to harmful CO2 emissions. It’s estimated that 2.5 million tampons, 1.4 million pads and 700,000 pantyliners are wrongly flushed down toilets within the UK each day.

From curvy to vegan and seam-free and sensual collections all made from patented Modifier Technology™ leak-proof fabrics to make your period entirely green. Their sustainable collection covers more than just pants now too with a reusable, sustainable range of tops. singlets, period and sweat-proof undies as well as swimwear. Created to liberate us all from being tied to the endless amounts of landfill waste produced by our current sanitary products.

The cyber week deal will run globally at Modibodi until the 30th November, so there’s plenty of time to shop sustainably and make your period green.

Here’s what we’re adding to our basket…

