Best Kept Secrets: Aquazzura founder Edgardo Osorio shares his favourite pyjama brand, hosting rules and more

Ever wondered what skincare your favourite fashion designer really uses, or what’s on a beauty CEO’s wishlist? Welcome to Best Kept Secrets, our latest series where tastemakers across luxury and fashion let us in on the formula to their stylish lives.

For our first guest, we could think of no better person to kick things off than Edgardo Osorio, founder and creative director of Aquazzura. The Colombian-born designer has been crafting Cinderella-worthy shoes for women for more than a decade. His whimsical footwear, like the iconic pom-pom heels in highlighter hues or his glittery Tequila sandals, has been on the heels of every Hollywood star from Beyoncé to Anya Taylor Joy.

The Aquazzura SS24 campaign (Image credit: Aquazzura)

His eye for beauty soon extended beyond sky-high heels, as he branched into homeware with Aquazzura Casa in 2022, and most recently, a line of exquisite handbags seen all over the Cannes red carpet. For the latest spring/summer 2024 collection, Osorio celebrates la dolce vita, drawing inspiration from Italy, the country he now calls home, and splashing the fruity palette of Sicily, Amalfi Coast and Portofino on his iconic styles.

When it comes to the designer himself, Osorio cuts a fine figure (you’d see him attend a masquerade in a tuxedo and velvet slippers one day and on a glistening yacht wearing a crisp linen suit the next) and is just as well known for his OTT soirees, luxe interiors and discerning travel guides. Curious to take a peek behind the curtain of his perfectly-curated life? From the drugstore sunscreen he swears by to the silk pyjamas he’s coveting, read on to shop a few of his favourite things.

3 travel companions

3 non-negotiable beauty products

3 health hacks

1. I take hot water with lemon first thing in the morning and a ginger shot—keeps the doctor away.

2. I get regular IV drips, especially NAD+ and Glutathione.

3. I also take cold plunges as often as possible, ideally every day. It’s a game-changer.

3 favourite Spring/Summer 2024 Styles

The Aquzarra Strawberry Punch and Citrus Punch heels feature colourful, fruity embellishments made from woven raffia by Colombian artisans.

I also love the Gin Tonic sandals and flats; they steal the spotlight with their jewel-like fun and feminine lemon motif, perfect for summer parties.

The footwear rule: I prefer to buy one thing I will wear a lot than 10 mediocre ones that will get destroyed after a month. When it comes to shoes, buy quality, otherwise you will most likely permanently hurt your feet.

Hosting rules

1. Mood lighting is key, always dim and when in doubt just use candles.

2. Music is the soundtrack to your life, make sure to curate something special for every occasion.

3. Discover your signature cocktail and make it to perfection! I love to make spicy margaritas—they’re anything but boring!

3 homeware staples

The Secret Garden tea set is one of my favourites when entertaining at my home in Venice. Inspired by nature, it adds a sophisticated charm. They’re crafted from glazed porcelain with a kelly green garden motif finished by a gleaming gold rim.

Rainbow-coloured tumblers are a great addition when setting a table. Mix and match them with other colourful pieces and add some flowers, that will add create a fun and unforgettable setting for your guests.

I like to use raffia placemats which perfectly capture the essence of a summery, carefree tablescape. Meticulously woven from natural materials and decorated with a charming fruit motif, they’ll be the perfect addition to a relaxed and beautiful setting adding a joyful touch to your tableware repertoire.

Ongoing collection: I love antique coral and seashells that I buy from Sicily, where they used to be given to newlyweds as a wedding gift to bring them good fortune. I also love to buy contemporary art which constantly inspires me.

Most recent purchase

3 wishlist items

Vintage Cartier Crash watch with an alligator wristband. I’m not a watch person, but I find this one super cool, an Umit Benan B+ custom oversized white suit and a Vincenzo De Cotiis coffee table.

3 must-visit spots when visiting London

KOL, I’m in love with this Mexican restaurant. Chiltern Firehouse for drinks: it’s always fun and I always run into many friends there. It never disappoints.

And finally Gymkhana: I love Indian food, and here it’s exceptional.