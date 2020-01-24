The most stylish cardigans to add to your winter wardrobe

It was the knitwear trend that nobody expected. For so long, cardigans were best left to your grandma or Meg Ryan circa 1998 (no offence, though she did rock a twin set).

And then of course, Katie Holmes and that bradigan happened and all fashion hell broke lose. The actress was spotted out and about in New York in a cashmere bra and cardigan set by cult brand Khaite and instantly made the cardigan not just cool again, but sexy too.

Cue cardigans selling out everywhere, and Zara producing its own take on the Katie set. The reason behind the rise of the humble cardigan can perhaps also be pinned down to our fatigue of classic knitwear.

Though not groundbreaking, the cardigan is a fresh take on layering, and can be worn in a plethora of ways.

You can elevate a simple pair of high rise jeans with a knitted bralette and cardigan, a la Katie, or by teaming it with a fine roll neck in a contrasting colour. You can also add a casual winter vibe to your summer slip dress by layering a chunky knit over it. My tip if you don’t have a designer budget? Go at least a size up, this always makes knitwear look more expensive.

In term of cardigan trends, there are styles for everyone. Fluffy cashmere in earthy tones, colourful statement stripes, animal prints or pastel shades, the choice is yours.

If you’re looking for an investment piece, then I do have to recommend Khaite, whose puff sleeve rusty cardigan is high on my wish list. Also look to Prada for timeless knitwear, and Miu Miu if you’re after something fancier.

However the high street has plenty of affordable options too, in particular & Other Stories and ARKET, whose cashmere selection is to die for. Without further ado, shop my edit of the best cardigans below.