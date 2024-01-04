The best bras for small busts, picked by the experts

Searching for the best bras for small busts can sometimes be like finding a needle in a haystack. It's easy to think that your small boobs need no support, and that any universal size bralette or padded bra will do.

I have always had small breasts and they've gotten even smaller post-breastfeeding, so I've always invest a lot in lingerie research and bras that make me feel confident - in my twenties that meant padding to give me more cleavage, and in my thirties lace triangle affairs that show off those small boobs I've come to love.

But every day is a school day and I'm by no means a lingerie expert. Which is why I asked the actual lingerie industry experts for their advice.

Keep scrolling to read it, and to shop my edit of the best bras for small busts based on their tips.

Do small breasts need support?

Wacoal Europe fit expert Suzanne says, 'Yes, all breasts need some level of support, although small boobs require a lighter support and shaping bra.'

Gilda & Pearl's founder, Diane Houston, agrees: 'Absolutely. Wearing a bra can help stop premature sagging, and ensure the tissue isn’t stretched as much through the day.'

Nudea’s CEO and Founder, Priya Downes explains, 'Wearing the correct size bra is important for everyone - breasts are not muscular, and are supported by a single ligament; the Cooper's ligament. Time added to gravity means that firmer, younger breast tissue is slowly replaced with heavier, fattier tissue and wearing a correctly fitting bra can keep your breasts looking more like their youthful selves.'

What type of bra is best for small breasts?

Suzanne says: 'Small boobs tend to suit less covering bras, such as plunge & half cup styles.'

'Beautiful bras without padding are perfect, and a bralette or triangle bra can really flatter since these styles frame your natural shape. You also have the flexibility to opt for the comfort of no underwire, as well as styles in more delicate fabrics. If you opt for underwire, it’s a good idea to look at the cup shape. For example, a cup shape with less coverage works well for a petite frame,' adds Diane.

Which bras make breasts look bigger?

'Padded push-up bras are great for enhanced cleavage - padded half cups and balconettes give the ‘Bridgerton’ cleavage,' says Suzanne.

Priya adds, 'In terms of giving a little boost, a contemporary everyday bra with lifting balconette style gives a flattering breast shape. A great fitting t-shirt bra in a hardworking nude shade is a wardrobe staple for all women no matter their size.'







What are the key things to look out for when buying a bra?

'It’s really important to get the correct size in your bra as this will make sure your bra gives you the shape & look its designed for. In the wrong size, you will be uncomfortable and they will not look as good under clothing,' says Suzanne.

Diane explains, 'In general, the cups on a well-fitting bra will lie flat against the chest, the band should stay put, and your shoulder straps should not dig in.'

Here are the signs to look for if you're not sure if you're wearing the right size or not, according to Priya.

'Most common problems are straps digging in because the underband isn’t supporting the breast weight - usually because it’s too big. Or cups are digging into your breast or not containing your breast tissue fully - which means the cup size isn’t right. When shopping for a bra it is also important to shop the correct style for your breast shape. You may have the perfect size but the perfect fit comes from combining this with a bra that will enhance your unique shape in the correct way.

For example if you have east-west shaped breasts - breasts that point outward In opposite directions - it’s important to look for a bra that brings the breasts in towards the centre. Foam cups or moulded cups will move the fullness to the middle and for this reason T-shirt bras are great for this shape but bras with a large space between the cup such as triangle and plunging bras should be avoided.'





How often should you replace your bra?

All the experts agree it should be between 6 and 12 months depending on how often you wear your bra (aAlso read our guides for how often to replace your bra and how to wash you underwear).

You'll need to look out for signs of wear like stretching at the band and straps, and it's worth getting fitted by a specialist regularly, as women's bra sizes often fluctuate more than you'd think.



Structured wireless bra - Matcha £42 at Simone Perele No lingerie label makes me feel quite as sexy as Simone Perele does. I tried my first set on my wedding day and haven't looked back since. They are on the pricier side but the quality is reflected in the price. Bra sizes go from band size 30-44 and A-E.

Little Women Ruby You Non-Wired Multiway Bra £35 at Little Women Little Women specialises in lingerie for petite busts and figures, so if you find that even the small bra sizes in lingerie stores don't fit you, this is the place for you. Their own range bra sizes range from 28AA to 44A.

The Stretch Go To T-Shirt Bra - Black £36 at Nudea According to founder Priya, this bra is an absolute essential for every woman, and comes in sizes 30-40, with cup sizes A to G.

The Sheer Deco Lift Balcony Bra - Navy £36 at Nudea 'In terms of giving a little boost, our Lift Balcony Bra definitely provides more of a cleavage for smaller breasts which can be a real confidence booster for some people,' says Priya.

Honey Bralette - Deep Blue £60 at Apres-Midi This bra comes in sizes XS to L. The ruffled silk will create the illusion of bigger breasts. It features adjustable straps, soft cups and a soft elastic finish for comfort.





Soft Cup Bra £40 at Wacoal I actually own this bra in several colourways and it's one of my favourites to wear. The floral lace adds a feminine touch and it features a wide underband if you need a little but more support. It comes in sizes 32 to 40.

Amourette bra £42 at Triumph This is a great style if you're looking for medium support and a bit of padding. One of Triumph's bestsellers, the Amourette comes in sizes 32-42 with cups A-F.

Sloggi body adapt soft bra £38 at Sloggi The sloggi BODY ADAPT Soft Bra is wireless and made from mesh technology that promises to comfortably adapt to your body. It comes in sizes XS to XL Plus.

Cherie Soft Bra £110 at Gilda & Pearl Having smaller boobs does give you the freedom to wear styles that don't give as much support, such as this triangle bra in the most gorgeous lace and silk.

Elena lace balconette bra £39 at Intimissimi This beautiful bra will give your cleavage that little of extra boost without going over the top.

Marseilles Lace Wired Strapless Bustier A-D Visit Site M&S has a great variety of bras to cater to all busts, plus they often offer fittings in store as well. This particular style goes from 28-24 and A-DD, and you can wear it with or without the straps.