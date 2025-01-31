Andrea's It List: 6 warm essentials to keep you excessively chic this winter

What I love about winter is the chance to layer up in my favourite chunky knits, and warm jackets knowing I can step outside and feel just as cosy as I'd be on my sofa. But accessories have also come into their own the past few weeks. My fur lined boots, cashmere beanie and leather gloves have brought me so many moments of joy since the temperature dropped. So this week, I'm spreading the love. Here are the things I'm currently enjoying most.

SHOP MY TOP PICKS

Jigsaw Halo Beanie Hat £66 (was £95) at Jigsaw I'm living in this limited edition super soft cashmere beanie hat right now from Jigsaw, which I unwrapped as a gift at Christmas. It's currently on sale and 30 percent off. Arket Upcycled Down Long Coat £249 at Arket As someone who always has cold legs, I really like a coat with a bit of extra length. This puffer from Arket combines warmth with style and is slightly oversized to accommodate winter layering. I got my first pair of Dr Martens aged 16 from the original store in Camden and have been slightly in love with the brand ever since. These faux fur lined ones are my go to for winter walks at weekends, comfy, cool and most of all super warm. Rise & Fall Merino Wool Bandana £95 at Rise & Fall This cashmere wool bandana is one of my treasured items I can wear through winter but also into spring and early summer. Style with your favourite cashmere sweater and jeans. It's beautifully made and embroidered with the distinctive Rise & Fall logo. Hush Cashmere Socks £45 at Hush I love these cashmere socks so much I gifted them to several friends at Christmas and they've all raved about the quality and fit. I like the soft grey which pair perfectly with denim, but they're also available in charcoal and midnight blue. Aspinal of London Women's Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves £110 at Aspinal of London These cashmere lined leather gloves combine elegance with warmth. Perfect for winter weekends but also smart enough for work or evening events.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK

(Image credit: Reiss)

Since Bella Hadid stepped out in an Aviator jacket, we've all been lusting over one at the Marie Claire office. So we asked our fashion writer Jazzria Harris to round up the very best aviators she could find online . Hadid's oversized tan jacket leaned into the more laid-back look Hadid has been channeling as of late.

Paired with a printed black t-shirt and flared light wash jeans, it was the perfect balance of cool girl style meets easy everyday dressing. Feeling inspired to try one? We've tracked down some of the most stylish aviator jackets online right now so you can pull together your own cozy yet cool winter outfit including my favorite one - this khaki shearling- lined one from Reiss.