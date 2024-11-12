Anatomy Of A Wardrobe: Mija Knežević on how to wear colour and her hardest working investment buys
Watch as we take an exclusive look inside Mija's wardrobe
Marie Claire invites you to take a look inside the wardrobes of the most stylish women in the UK with our Anatomy Of A Wardrobe series.
I first discovered Mija Knežević on instagram last year and was instantly hooked by her polished everyday style and her seemingly timeless way of wearing colour.
Originally from Montenegro, Mija has lived all over the world, moving from Switzerland to New York, and now London - where she calls home. Mija is a content creator and brand consultant who began documenting her style on her blog, Mijaporter, in 2008 while studying at New York University. Her unique sense of style mixing unexpected colour combinations and with timeless yet equally statement hero pieces has amassed her over 500K followers and counting.
Her wardrobe is a myriad of contradictions. Its bold yet muted, statement yet timeless, eclectic yet thoughtfully curated - and believe it or not I spotted a pattern. Statement coats, silk mannish shirts and statement accessories are her staples - and if you're looking for a plain black coat or The Row's minimalist Park tote, you've come to the wrong place. Vibrant pieces by Celine, Khaite, Prada and Courrèges fill the rail, and whilst these designs typically come with a high price tag, Mija is a seasoned and savvy shopper.
Mija explained that she browses new collections in store and patiently waits for the sales in order to snap up items on her wishlist. The result? A masterclass in wearing colour all year round, and a joyous wardrobe of memories.
Want to see more? Watch my interview with Mija as she shows me some of the most loved pieces in her wardrobe and shop some of her favourite shopping picks below...
Shop Mija Knežević's picks:
