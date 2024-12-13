Anatomy Of A Wardrobe: Candice Brathwaite on manifesting the wardrobe of her dreams

Candice Brathwaite on Manifesting the Wardrobe of Her Dreams | Anatomy Of A Wardrobe - YouTube Watch On

Candice Brathwaite is a critically acclaimed author, journalist, and presenter. If you’re not already one of her 300K+ followers on Instagram, you’re truly missing out. Renowned for her upbeat GRWM videos that effortlessly blend important messages about body positivity and racial representation, Candice’s latest achievement is her book Manifest - a practical guide to unlocking the life you deserve, including the wardrobe of your dreams.

It’s safe to say that Candice has one of the most coveted wardrobes in Britain, so you can imagine my excitement at being invited for a tour. Her outfits are colourful and fabulous; they would inspire even the most devoted monochrome dressers to step out of their all-black uniform. Walking into Candice’s dressing room, it’s immediately clear how much she loves clothes. The rail she has prepared is bursting with designer pieces from brands like Oscar de la Renta, Saint Laurent, and Prada. However, she assures me that she is just as fond of high-street finds. Case in point: she’s currently wearing an H&M corset paired with Abercrombie & Fitch jeans.

Candice is discerning in her choices, emphasising that she only buys items she knows she’ll still love three years from now. She rarely buys anything in season - after all, why would you when you live less than 30 minutes from one of the largest designer outlets in the world? A seasoned shopper, she eagerly shares her insider tips for discovering the best finds online and at designer outlets. As she walks me through her rail, she admits to curating a Pinterest board filled with pieces she loves, patiently manifesting them into her wardrobe over time. Her top tip when shopping IRL at a designer outlet? Always ask the sales assistant if they have additional pieces in the stockroom - that’s how she stumbled upon her Oscar De La Renta wedding dress, a gem saved from heading to landfill.

There’s so much to talk about that I momentarily forget we still have an entire wall of shoes and bags to explore. From everyday trainers to occasion heels, there isn’t a single boring pair in sight. Novelty designs are a recurring theme across both shoes and bags - and even a classic black Chanel 2.55 handbag comes with its own story. Among the highlights are J.W. Anderson’s pigeon clutch and a crystal-encrusted miniature NYC taxi bag, which she patiently waited two years to purchase after it went out of stock. She reminds me that dressing up should always be fun and that building the confidence to wear such statement pieces has been a gradual journey.

She tells me her followers have been eagerly awaiting a wardrobe tour for some time, and I can confidently say it will most definitely have been worth the wait!

