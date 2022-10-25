Adidas has officially severed ties with Ye
The brand made an announcement today.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Two weeks after placing their partnership under review, Adidas has today announced that the brand will no longer be working with Ye (previously known at Kanye West).
This decision comes as a response to the offensive antisemitic comments made by the rapper recently, just weeks after he had already been suspended from Instagram and Twitter due to offensive posts.
As per the Business of Fashion (opens in new tab), Adidas said in a statement, "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”
Adidas will be terminating all production of Yeezy products and has said that, effective immediately, they plan to stop all payments to Ye. According to reports, this will result in a short-term negative impact for the brand of up to 250 million euros (£217 million).
Adidas is not the first company to sever ties with Ye over his harmful rhetoric, Balenciaga also released a statement on Friday announcing they will also no longer be working with the artist.
In a statement to WWD (opens in new tab), a representative for Kering (Balenciaga's parent company) said, "Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.” In conjunction with this announcement, all references to Balenciaga's partnership with Ye were removed from the brand's website.
American retail giant Gap, also recently ended its partnership with the rapper, cutting ties with Ye only 2 years into a 10-year contract.
We will continue to update this story as the situation evolves.
Zoe Anastasiou is a Fashion Editor with over eight years of experience working across digital publications in New York, London and Australia. She has contributed to publications including Harper’s BAZAAR and ELLE Australia, and was the Fashion and Social Media Editor at Who What Wear UK before joining Marie Claire.
-
Camilla has flown to India to stay at a wellbeing retreat
It focusses on Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga and Naturopathy
By Sarah Finley
-
Meghan would be happy if Archie or Lilibet wanted to be actors too
Before she married Prince Harry, she starred in US drama Suits
By Sarah Finley
-
How George, Charlotte and Louis are spending the holidays
They recently moved to a new primary school
By Maisie Bovingdon