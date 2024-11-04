Marina Raphael announced as the new handbag designer for Elie Saab

It’s an exciting time for designer bag lovers, as Elie Saab has just announced Marina Raphael as Artistic Director of handbags and she’s set to shake things up at the brand.

Known for her own eponymous handbag line, which combines timeless shapes with unexpected detailing like embellishment, unique fabrications and her now signature square handle, she’s known for creating some of the most sought after handbags each season and now, alongside Creative Director Mr Elie Saab, she’ll be bringing her expertise to the fashion label's offering.

(Image credit: Marina Raphael)

On the appointment she said, “I am deeply honored to join the ELIE SAAB brand as the Artistic & Design Director of Handbags. Working with Mr. Elie Saab, who has played an integral part of cultivating my passion for exceptional quality and craftsmanship, is a truly humbling experience. The opportunity to contribute to this dynamic and enduring brand, under the creative direction of Mr. Elie Saab and the leadership of CEO Elie Saab Jr., represents a significant milestone in my career."

Alongside further highlighting the brands core values through their handbag offering, she also plans to showcase their emphasis on timeless design and exceptional craftsmanship, however, we’re sure there’ll also be a few Marina Raphael design twists making an appearance too. With her first collection set to debut at Elie Saab’s Haute Couture show in January 2025, thankfully we don’t have to wait too long to see what she has in store.