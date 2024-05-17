Andrea's It-List: 6 versatile pieces that will get you through the summer season

The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.

The British summer may be notoriously difficult to dress for, but since we’re enjoying a brief sunny spell, I thought why not round up a little warm weather dressing for this week’s It List.

I’m yet to book my holiday getaway, but that hasn’t stopped me investing in a few key summer staples versatile enough to take me from chic soirees in the city to balmy evenings at my favourite beach clubs with friends. From stylish sandals for any occasion to the ultimate light-as-a-feather linen and a classic basket tote, here are some of my favourite hard-working summer buys on sale now.

Loewe Tortoiseshell Sunglasses £310 at Net-A-Porter I’m a little bit in love with my new Loowe statement sunglasses which had their first outing last weekend. The retro cat-eye frame is effortlessly chic and elevates any look. Halterneck Triangle Bikini £138 at Farfetch When it comes to swimwear, I can't resist a pop of colour. This classic orange halter neck is perfect for the beach and comfy enough to wear all day on holiday under a backless summer dress. La Plage De Mau Linen Pants £229 at Net-A-Porter Nothing says ‘summer dressing’ more than clean crisp linen. These wide leg trousers are understated but elegant - I can wear them with a blazer for work or dress them down with a T Shirt at weekends. The Santorini Natural Basket Bag £265 at Demellier A classic basket tote is my holiday staple. This one from Demellier is elegant enough for city styling as well as practical enough for long beach days. Link Sandal in Leather £860 at The Row The perfect sandal should combine practicality with style. These versatile flats from the Row are so chic they’ll never go out of fashion. Balia Linen Dress £298 at Reformation This lightweight midi dress is timeless. I’ll be pairing mine with ballet flats to the office and with kitten heels into the evening.

Each year for the Marie Claire UK Hair Awards, we set ourselves the task of finding the very best wash, styling, treatments and tools in the market. We do this alongside an incredible expert panel of judges and I have to say that with the high calibre of entries it gets harder and harder every year. Luckily, along with the MC beauty team, I get to test out loads of amazing products in the process and crown the winners. One of my favourites this year was the GHD Duet 2-in-1 Hot Air Styler. It’s perfect if you’re always styling your hair in a hurry as it allows you to expertly dry and style simultaneously. This was a life saver during fashion month.