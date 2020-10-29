You won’t believe what Viktor Krum from Harry Potter looks like now

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Woah

If you’ve got a few hours to waste and you’re not sure how to go about it, we have a suggestion – start looking for your old Harry Potter faves on Instagram and enjoy ‘No way!’ing as you realise just how different the cast looks now.

While we’re all pretty familiar with the growing faces of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, there’s nothing we love more than a good throwback to remind us of just how tiny and adorable they once were.

But what about the other characters in the films? What about the actors who played Luna Lovegood, and Ginny Weasley, and Oliver Wood?

Sure, we’re fully aware of Matthew Lewis’s transformation, and we only really started watching How To Get Away With Murder because of Alfred Enoch.

So, what about Viktor Krum, the Quidditch heartthrob who whisked Hermione off to the ball? Would you recognise him now if you saw him?

We’re going to say no – because after looking at his Instagram page, he’s changed a lot.

Actor Stan Yanevski played the Bulgarian wizard who visits Hogwarts as part of the Triwazard Tournament. Since the Goblet Of Fire movie in 2005, he has largely stayed out of the spotlight but has accumulated a large social media following.

His photos are a mixture of his very large and muscley arms, enviable holidays and there are even some of Stan with long locks. Really.

He’s still involved with Harry Potter, posting info about meet and greets and there’s also a photo of him holding the golden egg. (Well, it’s blue, but still).

What more could you want on a Monday?

Next, we’re searching for Oliver Wood…