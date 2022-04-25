Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The latest dating show that we can't get enough of...

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On is the new Netflix show from the creators of Love Is Blind, and it’s the perfect series to watch this Spring bank holiday (before your subscription price increases).

The reality show is presented by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, and follows six couples who have not yet tied the knot. One partner from each couple has given the other an ultimatum, to get married or move on. Simple, right?

Not quite. It turns out that each of the participants get the chance to explore what it would be like to date someone else, and get to choose a new partner from one of the other couples.

The initial couples split, choose who they would like to pair with and spend three weeks with their new love interest, before reuniting with their original partner and deciding whether they want to get married or not.

After watching the show, you might be wondering if the couples are still together. Keep on scrolling for all the details…

Which couples from the Netflix show ‘The Ultimatum’ are still together?

April and Jake

After dating for two years, April issued an ultimatum to Jake, saying that she wanted to get married. After choosing to couple up with Rae for the first three weeks, it seemed that Jake formed quite the connection, and the pair were even seen kissing. April coupled up with Colby, however she made it clear that her feelings were still with Jake.

In the final episode, Jake ended things with April and walked off with Rae, but at the reunion they revealed that they were no longer together. April is now happy with her new partner, Cody.

Alexis and Hunter

Alexis and Hunter had also been together for two years before joining the show. Alexis felt ready to take the next step, but Hunter had doubts about getting married. It seemed as if Hunter had formed an initial connection with April, however, when it came to choosing their new partners at the start of the series, Hunter revealed that being on the show had helped him realise that he did want to marry Alexis, and he proposed right there and then.

The couple are still together now, and we can’t wait to see pictures from their big day!

Lauren and Nathan

Nathan had given Lauren an ultimatum as he felt he was ready to have children, but Lauren wasn’t so sure. During their time on the show, Lauren formed a connection with Colby and even picked him to be her new partner for the initial three week trial. After hearing this, Nathan decided to propose to Lauren, saying that he would sacrifice having children if it meant being with her.

At the reunion they revealed that they are still together, but are seeing a counsellor to work through some issues that they have.

Madlyn and Colby

As one of the most talked about couples on the show, Madlyn and Colby certainly had us wondering about the future of their relationship. Colby had issued an ultimatum to Madlyn, as he was ready to take the next step. She quickly formed a connection with Randall, however when it came to making a final decision, Colby proposed to Madlyn and she said yes!

At the reunion, they revealed that they are now expecting their first child, a baby girl. How sweet?

Shanique and Randall

Shanique and Randall had not been together as long as some of the other contestants before appearing on the show, however, Shanique was still ready for Randall to get down on one knee. Randall said that he wanted to wait until he was more financially stable, and appeared more cautious about the idea.

During the show they both found connections with other contestants, but in the end they decided that they ultimately wanted to be with one another. At the reunion, they did reveal that they had called off their engagement and split for a brief period of time, but they are back together and working things through.

Rae and Zay

Rae and Zay both found connections with other people during the show, which caused a lot of issues between the pair throughout filming. Even after reuniting, they had a big argument and Rae ended things with Zay.

Although they tried to rekindle their relationship after the show, it did not work out, and during the reunion Rae came out as bisexual and revealed that she had been in a relationship with a woman. Sadly, she has since stated that they have split.