'The Mandalorian' season 3 has a release date

Fire up your blaster and grab your armour, Disney+ has announced the release date of the third series of The Mandalorian - and it’s sooner than you think. The show’s official Instagram account announced the date the upcoming season will drop and it’s set to land next spring.

On Instagram, the show’s account wrote, “The Mandalorian and Grogu return March 1 only on @DisneyPlus.”

Alongside the post, the account shared an image of the Mandalorian (played by Pedro Pascal behind a suit of armour) and Grogu, affectionately referred to as Baby Yoda by fans. For anyone who has yet to watch the Star Wars-inspired Disney+ show, you’ll want to skip the rest of the article as we’ll be sharing a few spoilers.

Last season’s dramatic finale saw Mando and Grogu separate in a heart-wrenching moment, as Grogu left the bounty hunter to join a young Luke Skywalker to be trained in the Force. Many shed a tear as Mando removed his helmet to face Grogu for the first time, with the adorable little green alien reaching out to touch his cheek and cling to his leg before he eventually left him for the Jedi and a chirping R2-D2.

Pascal is currently in Brazil for a comic convention, where he stepped out in a bright green patterned pyjama set by Maison Valentino to meet fans. Beyond The Mandalorian, the former Game of Thrones star is also set to star in the upcoming series The Last of Us - based on the hit video game of the same name, set in a world where a zombie outbreak forces him and a young girl to find a way to survive.

If you’re starved for The Mandalorian content and can’t hold out till next March, an adorable little short featuring Grogu recently dropped on Disney+. As a collaboration between The Mandalorian team and Studio Ghibli (of Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away fame), the hand drawn short is titled Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies and sees Grogu meditate as the dust sprites from Spirited Away interrupt his training.

Previous seasons of The Mandalorian and Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies can be watched now on Disney+.