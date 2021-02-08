A Swedish royal family version of The Crown is on its way

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Crown is one of the most popular UK TV shows ever, with last year seeing its highly anticipated return for season four. And yes, it was one of the most dramatic seasons yet.

The fourth season saw its star-studded second cast return, with Olivia Colman reprising her role as Queen Elizabeth, Helena Bonham Carter playing Princess Margaret and Game of Thrones’ Tobias Menzies returning to his role as Prince Philip. Josh O’Connor was back to play The Crown’s Prince Charles, joined by newcomers Emerald Fennel (Camilla Parker-Bowles) and Emma Corrin (Princess Diana), to act out the highly publicised and very controversial affair. And let’s not forget an award-worthy Margaret Thatcher performance by Gillian Anderson.

There are two seasons left of the Netflix show, with new actors replacing the current actors for the upcoming seasons to reflect the passing of time.

So, what can we binge-watch in the meantime while we wait for the fifth and sixth seasons?

The upcoming Swedish version of The Crown based on their royal family, of course.

Following the popularity of The Crown, Sweden’s TV4 and streaming service C More has a TV series about the King of Sweden in the works.

The series will follow the life of King Carl XVI Gustaf, now 74, from his childhood to his present reign, becoming monarch at the age of just 27.

‘I’ve personally never been a fan of monarchy, but I remember reading the treatment of six or seven pages while I was on a flight. As I was reading those pages, I started crying because it was so strong,’ Josefine Tengblad, head of drama at TV4 and C More, explained in a statement. ‘It’s a little bit like The King’s Speech in the way that it portrays someone who is being groomed to become someone he’s not, and is having people trying to change him.’

