Strictly Come Dancing stars share tributes to ballroom legend Len Goodman

Strictly Come Dancing (opens in new tab) legend Len Goodman has sadly passed away age 78 after a battle with bone cancer.

His agent, Jackie Gill, confirmed the tragic news in a statement which claimed he passed away 'peacefully'.

The full statement read: "It is with great sadness to announce that Len Goodman has passed away peacefully, aged 78.

"A much loved husband, father and grandfather who will be sorely missed by family, friends and all who knew him."

The former dancer and dancing judge was in a hospice in Kent before he sadly passed away on Saturday 22nd April after battling bone cancer.

Len's health battles had largely been kept quiet over the years.

In 2009 he opened up about a prostate cancer scare, which saw him undergo surgery to remove the cancerous tumour.

Len previously told The Mail On Sunday (opens in new tab): "I didn’t want to tell everyone – it’s not necessary to blabber it out to everyone.

"People generally think 'bloody hell'. With all the hoo-ha about Strictly coming up, I thought, 'Just my luck, they won’t want that old f**t on it, the cancer-riddled, bed-ridden old so-and–so.'

"But they haven’t said that because I haven’t told them. I’ve only told half a dozen people.

"I was obviously worried at the start. We all worry if we get something like this. You do feel a bit vulnerable, but as long as you come out the other side all right, why worry?"

In 2020 Len had another cancer scare, as he revealed he has skin cancer removed from his forehead.

However, this was only announced when Charity Melanoma Fund shared a photo of Len with the bandage on his head.

Len was famed for being head judge on the hit BBC One dance competition Strictly Come Dancing (opens in new tab) for 12 years, running from its inception in 2004 up until 2016, which saw him make his last appearance on the show for its Christmas Day Special.

He also appeared on the American version Dancing With The Stars from 2005 to 2022.

Len was replaced by Shirley Ballas on Strictly Come Dancing, but his iconic phrases live on, such as the unforgettable way he shouted the score "Seven" at contestants.

Friends, family, colleagues and fans of the Kent-born professional ballroom dancer have paid tribute to him following the sad news.

Simply Red's Mick Hucknall tweeted: "Sad to hear of the passing of Len Goodman. Spent a memorable day with him on the golf course, with a splendid dinner afterwards where we shared a bottle of our wine. A no nonsense type of Gentleman, which was right up my street. RIP Len.. SEVEN!!"

Fellow Strictly judge Darcey Bussell tweeted: "Very sad to hear about the death of dear wonderful gentleman, Len Goodman. My heart goes out to his family & dear Sue. He gave me such support on my time at Strictly. I feel so lucky to have worked with such a professional, funny loveable man. Thank you for the special memories x"

While Craig Revel Horwood shared: "I’ve just woken up to the sad news that my gorgeous colleague and dear friend Len Goodman has passed away. My heart and love go out to his lovely Sue and family. Len Goody Goodman is what I always called him and 'It’s a ten from Len & seveeeeern' will live with me forever. RIP Len."

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.