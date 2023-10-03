Everything you need to know about Squid Game: The Challenge

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Squid Game was the Netflix series which first hit our screens in 2021, and it was - quite frankly - all that anyone could talk about for weeks.

The show was based on a group of financially challenged contestants in South Korea, with each of them selected at random to take part in the Squid Games. Armed with the the hope of walking away with an enormous fortune, there were 456 players battling it out for the cash.

However, they soon realise that not only are challenges mentally or physically gruelling - the consequence of losing a round means that not everybody makes it out alive.

The show was an instant hit, with Netflix confirming that it had 1.65 billion hours of viewing in the 28 days after its release.

Now, the thriller is set to make a comeback. However, it is taking on the form of a reality series competition - and while contestants won't actually be fighting for their lives, they will be aiming for the huge prize fund.

Some call the upcoming spin-off reality series Squid Game 2, but it is officially titled Squid Game: The Challenge.

Interested? Here's everything you need to know about the show - from the release date, where to watch it, and how much the winner will take home.

What is Squid Game: The Challenge about?

Squid Game: The Challenge is a reality competition, and a spin-off of the Squid Game - just much less violent than the original series.

It is based on the Korean drama in terms of the challenges participants face, but it is a real life competition with contestants vying for the hefty prize sum.

The upcoming reality series consists of ten episodes and will see competitors take part in an array of challenges - without the gory twist - to win the prize fund of $4.56 million (£3.65 million), which is said to be the biggest prize fund in any reality show.

There will be 456 competitors whittled down to just one champion who will take home the $4.56 million cash prize.

It is unknown exactly what challenges the hundreds of competitors will face, but some trials are said to be inspired by those in the original thriller show.

(Image credit: Pete Dadds/Netflix © 2023)

Squid Game first hit our screens in September 2021 but fast forward two years and the reality spin-off is set to air on the small screen.

It was reported Netflix pitched the reality version of the show in June last year, and this summer the streaming giant teased it was in the works and will be available to stream from 22nd November 2023.

Netflix shared a brief teaser clip of the upcoming programme on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The trailer was captioned: "This November, the game you love becomes reality. #TUDUM has your first sneak peek at how the brand new competition series, Squid Game: The Challenge is coming to life."

The clip itself says: "The world's most notorious game becomes reality."

456 real people.4.56 million dollars.Squid Game: The Challenge begins November 22. pic.twitter.com/bxu0wSBNr5September 22, 2023 See more

The trailer also confirmed the US release date as Wednesday 22nd November but it is unclear if that will correlate for UK viewers, too.

In September, Netflix dropped another trailer which showcased snippets of the challenges due to be carried out.

The post read: "456 real people.

"4.56 million dollars.

"Squid Game: The Challenge begins 22 November, only on Netflix."

In the teaser, guards are in similar uniforms as the original drama and some of the challenges appear to involve a cage with money burning, similar to the show, and the 'Red Light, Green Light' challenge.

So bookmark 22nd November, and tune into Netflix if you don't want to miss out.

This November, the game you love becomes reality. #TUDUM has your first sneak peek at how the brand new competition series, Squid Game: The Challenge is coming to life. pic.twitter.com/UZWBnOIwoFJune 17, 2023 See more

Where can I watch Squid Game: The Challenge?

Squid Game: The Challenge will only be available to watch on Netflix.

Just in case you didn't watch the drama series the concept and challenges are inspired by, you can watch Squid Game on Netflix.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix © 2023)

Squid Game: The Challenge cast

The original Squid Game drama starred Jung Ho-yeon, Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Kim Joo-ryoung and Wi Ha-joon.

However the reality counterpart will not features actors but 456 real-life participants from around the world.

What is the difference between Squid Game and Squid: Game The Challenge?

The sole difference is Squid Game and Squid Game: The Challenge is that the former was a fictional thriller series, while The Challenge is a reality competition.

Netflix called the reality programme its 'biggest ever social experiment' adding it was totally 'unscripted' and stating the final winner of the show would leave with a 'life-changing cash prize.'

The second significant difference is the real-life challenges aren't actually risking lives, as was portrayed in the drama series.

In the original drama contestants played games such as the Korean version of Grandma’s Footsteps called 'Red Light, Green Light' which saw losers shot dead on the spot, to a round of Tug of War which ended with losers falling to their death from a raised platform.

But the reality version will not have such a sinister end, and the participants will just be ruled out of the games and sent home.

It has been reported some of the tasks in The Challenge will be inspired by the original Netflix show, and contestants will all be competing for a large prize fund, similar to the 2021 programme.

Is Squid Game: The Challenge real?

Squid Game: The Challenge is real in terms of being a reality TV competition, but fear not - the contestants won't suffer any fatal consequences.

The reality show will see players battle it out to win the $4.56 million cash prize, which is entirely theirs.