Who's nominated at this year's SAG Awards?
It may indicate who will win big at the Oscars next month
With awards season well underway, this weekend the A-listers will gather for the annual SAG Awards (opens in new tab).
Held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in LA, the 29th Screen Actors Guild awards will see Hollywood's elite vying for the prestigious accolade on Sunday 26th February, with the show kicking off at 8pm ET / 1am GMT.
The likes of Austin Butler (opens in new tab), Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh - who have been nominated for awards at a number of ceremonies this year - will be hoping to take home the iconic statuette, while films like The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans are tipped to do well at the SAGs this year.
In the TV categories, Jennifer Coolidge (opens in new tab) and Jenna Ortega (opens in new tab) are up for acting goings, while House of the Dragon is also nominated.
The SAGs started in 1995, and despite being a fairly new ceremony when compared to the likes of the Oscars and Golden Globes, it is usually deemed an indicator for who might go home with a smile at the Academy Awards (opens in new tab), which takes place in March.
So, who has been nominated for a SAG award this year?
Take a look...
SAG Awards Nominees 2023
Here are the SAGs 2023 film nominations:
Motion Picture Cast
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, Hustle
Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
For those nominated in the TV categories, take a look below:
Drama Series Ensemble
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
Comedy Series Ensemble
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Blackbird
Sam Elliott, 1883
Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird
Evan Peters, Dahmer
Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash, Dahmer
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things
For UK viewers, the SAG Awards will air live on YouTube Sunday 26th February, beginning at 8pm ET / 1am GMT.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
