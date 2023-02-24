Who's nominated at this year's SAG Awards?

With awards season well underway, this weekend the A-listers will gather for the annual SAG Awards (opens in new tab).

Held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in LA, the 29th Screen Actors Guild awards will see Hollywood's elite vying for the prestigious accolade on Sunday 26th February, with the show kicking off at 8pm ET / 1am GMT.

The likes of Austin Butler, Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh - who have been nominated for awards at a number of ceremonies this year - will be hoping to take home the iconic statuette, while films like The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmans are tipped to do well at the SAGs this year.

In the TV categories, Jennifer Coolidge and Jenna Ortega are up for acting goings, while House of the Dragon is also nominated.

The SAGs started in 1995, and despite being a fairly new ceremony when compared to the likes of the Oscars and Golden Globes, it is usually deemed an indicator for who might go home with a smile at the Academy Awards, which takes place in March.

So, who has been nominated for a SAG award this year?

Take a look...

SAG Awards Nominees 2023

Here are the SAGs 2023 film nominations:

Motion Picture Cast

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, Hustle

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

For those nominated in the TV categories, take a look below:

Drama Series Ensemble

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Comedy Series Ensemble

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Blackbird

Sam Elliott, 1883

Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird

Evan Peters, Dahmer

Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries

Emily Blunt, The English

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash, Dahmer

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things

For UK viewers, the SAG Awards will air live on YouTube Sunday 26th February, beginning at 8pm ET / 1am GMT.