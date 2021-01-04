Renée Zellweger had an usual way of getting into character for Bridget Jones

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Ah, Bridget Jones. No matter how many years pass, it’s the gift that keeps on giving – and we bet you can’t imagine the iconic singleton played by anyone other than Renée Zellweger.

Well, it turns out that the actress was so committed to getting it right (which she, without a doubt, did) that she went above and beyond with an unusual way of getting into character.

Renée actually decided to go all out in preparation for the role, and bagged herself a job at a London publishing house in order to immerse herself in Bridget’s day-to-day life.

She told Hollywood.com that prior to filming, she lived as though she really were Bridget Jones and landed a job in a similar office.

‘I became familiar with her social and cultural references, I understood what her daily responsibilities were,’ she said.

‘Most importantly, I knew why I was sitting at that desk.’

The Academy award-winning actress flew under the radar at a publishing house under the name Bridget Cavendish, with her colleagues told that she was interning for three weeks. Whilst there, Renée sent out books to reviewers, filed reviews and did the coffee run. Talk about commitment to the role.

But things took a funny turn when she was asked to file a newspaper story about her playing the role of the iconic singleton. At the time, she was an up and coming actress and presumably wasn’t recognised by those she worked with, but the story was a pretty negative take on the fact that an American had landed the role. In response, she wrote ‘rubbish’ alongside the review when she was asked to file it.

And apparently, she was so good at her job that Picador’s Deputy Publisher was interested in giving her a permanent job after her short stint there.

Anyone else feel like they need to watch Bridget Jones right now?

Same.