The Priscilla movie trailer has landed - and here's what you can expect

Sofia Coppola's film 'Priscilla,' a biopic about Priscilla Presley, the former wife of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, is one of the most highly anticipated releases of the year — and with good reason.

The movie, which is already out in the US, will hit our British cinemas on Boxing Day, but the UK-specific trailer was released this week.

This trailer gives us a thrilling taste of what we can expect from the film, and it's making us even more impatient to experience it for ourselves.

The two-minute video teases that the film will focus heavily on some of the more unhealthy dynamics in Elvis and Priscilla's relationship, starting with the fact that she was 14 when they first met, while he was 24.

Priscilla, now 78, recently addressed this dramatic age gap during the Venice Film Festival.

"People think, 'Oh, it was sex.' No, it wasn't. I never had sex with him," she said (via People).

"He was very kind, very soft, very loving, but he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in line in thought, and that was our relationship."

Beyond that, the trailer also lays bare Elvis' controlling ways during their marriage, including his pressuring Priscilla to change her look to match his in some ways — via her iconic black beehive and heavy eyeliner.

The short preview also shows Priscilla confronting Elvis about his alleged affairs, and him telling her: "I need a woman that understands that things like this might happen. Are you going to be her or not?"

The film stars Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla and Jacob Elordi as Elvis, and comes as a response of sorts to last year's Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge.

In real life, Elvis and Priscilla were married between 1967 and 1973, and shared one daughter together, Lisa Marie, who tragically died in January at the age of 54.