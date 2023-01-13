Celebrities are sharing touching tributes to Lisa Marie Presley

Many music fans have been in shock today, as the news broke that the only child of Elvis, Lisa-Marie Presley has died, at the age of 54.

It was reported that she passed away after a suspected cardiac arrest, and many well-known faces and celebrities have reacted to her death and shared their condolences.

Her mother Priscilla announced the news in a statement, confirming that with a 'heavy heart' her daughter had passed away.

From Grease actor John Travolta to singer Leanne Rimes, stars led the tributes to the late singer, who was famously married to Micheal Jackson in the 90s.

Since her death, Austin Butler's Golden Globes speech has also gone viral. The actor played Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's biopic last year, and just this week thanked Lisa and her family for "opening your hearts, your memories, and your home to me."

lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresleyJanuary 13, 2023 See more

Her mother Priscilla confirmed her death in a statement today, which reads: "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.

"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

John Travolta was one of the first celebrities to lead the tributes, sharing a picture of Lisa Marie and saying: "Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."

Singer Leanne Rimes also took to Twitter to say: "Lisa Narie Presley… how heartbreaking. I hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. My heart goes out to her family. Too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley."

Tom Hanks' wife, Rita Wilson, starred in the recent Elvis movie and also took to Instagram to share a picture with the late singer.

She wrote: "Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passing of Lisa Marie Presley tonight. Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour. Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie.

"She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad. She had her gorgeous daughters Finley and Harper with her who made us all laugh."

Our thoughts are with Lisa Marie Presley's family and friends at this difficult time.