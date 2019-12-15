Director Richard Curtis shares the one thing he’d change about Love Actually

It's not Alan Rickman breaking Emma Thompson's heart, btw

Don’t argue with me – Love Actually is one of the best Christmas movies out there and I won’t be told I’m wrong.

Ensemble movies can be hit-or-miss, but Richard Curtis’s holiday blockbuster never fails to bring a smile to my face year after year. Few things are adorable as little Simon running through the airport to say goodbye to his sweetheart, Joanna – and that’s coming from someone who is slightly dead inside.

After discounting this popular Love Actually fan theory, Curtis has now revealed the one moment in the 2003 film he would change, and it’s deifnitely not what you’re expecting. It seems there are no regrets when it comes to Emma Thompson’s character getting her heart broken on Christmas day (probably because it’s one of the best bits of acting ever, but I digress).

Rather, Curtis told Metro at the Global Citizen Awards, ‘I think the naked people should be wearing more clothes’, referring to Martin Freeman and Joanna Page’s naked body double characters. Fair enough, but the scene where the pair then nervously arrange a date probably wouldn’t have been as funny without it.

Meanwhile, Hugh Grant described his dance to the Poynter Sisters’ Jump as ‘excruciating’ and ‘absolute hell’ in a new BBC career retrospective, Variety reports.

He said: ‘I thought, That’s going to be excruciating, and it has the power to be the most excruciating scene ever committed to celluloid.’

Yikes. Well, we loved it, Hugh.

Don’t know about you, but we’re very glad both of those scenes made the final cut. The film just wouldn’t be the same without them.