Line of Duty series 7: When will the BBC series return?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Line of Duty has had us on tenterhooks over the 10 years trying to unravel the mystery of who ‘H’ is.

The BBC One crime thriller sees police anti-corruption unit – also known as the famous AC-12 – investigate cases they believe involve corrupt police offers liaising with organised crime.

The series first aired in 2012, and the final series, which hit the small screens last year, was set to be the last.

Video you may like:

However, Martin Compston – who portrays DS Steve Arnott – has hinted a seventh season could be on the cards, and sooner than we think. We hope so.

Speaking about a follow up to the series, which is created by mastermind Jed Mercurio – on The One Show Martin, 37, said: “Look, it’s really satisfying how much people have taken it to their hearts and that there’s so much interest in whether we’re coming back or not.”

However, Martin has insisted there is a large chunk of time off between each season, and in that time Jed decides if another one is worthy to produce, and if so, sets to work.

Martin continued: “We always take at least a year off. And then Jed decides if there’s a story or not to tell. He wouldn’t do it just for the sake of it.

“He’d only do it if he thinks it would take the story forward or there’s something there for people to respond to.”

Line of Duty also stars Vicky McClure, as Kate Fleming, as well as Adrian Dunbar, who portrays Superintendent Ted Hastings, who was at the forefront of an undercover investigation in previous series, only for it to be revealed he was being set up to look like a “bent copper”.

Although Jed has previous spoken on BBC Breakfast and insisted there are “no plans” for another instalment, Vicky, thinks a final would need to be a “natural close” for all the cast. So, does that mean what we think it means?

She previously tole The Guardian: “There’s no word of it. I think we’ve all been really honest and said should that happen, we’re all game.

“I’ll just stick with the guys. I think when it comes to a close, it will be a natural close for us all.”

We can’t wave goodbye to AC-12 just yet, and considering the finale brought in 12.6 million viewers, there is an appetite from viewers – us included!

Meanwhile, Martin is set to appear in Our House, which is the TV adaptation of Louise Candlish’s 2018 novel of the same name, on ITV on 7 March.