How much The Traitors contestants earn while they're filming the show

The Traitors has gripped the nation for the last three weeks, and everyone is talking about it. The show, hosted by the one and only Claudia Winkleman, has been a huge hit this year with an average of 6.4 million viewers tuning in to watch the contestants scheme, plot and strategise.

The round tables have been chaotic, the backstabbing has been dramatic, and Claudia's wardrobe has been iconic. There have been endless plot twists and turns, as well as some really compelling and divisive characters - from TV villain Paul to 'Jazatha Christie'.

But if you're not satisfied with the 60 minute episodes and the follow-up chats on The Traitors Uncloaked, then same. Fans have been trying to uncover as many behind the scenes details as possible, from the brutal way contestants leave after being banished to where they really sleep. And now new information has come to light about how much the contestants earn while they're filming the show.

TV columnist Sara Wallis told MirrorOnline that while they don't get an official wage for participating, they are financially reimbursed for their time. She said: "The contestants don’t technically get paid, but obviously they have to take weeks off work, losing wages. It doesn’t seem fair that should lose money by taking part so they are ­reimbursed with around £100 a day."

She also told the publication that contestants are strictly monitored when it comes to outside world access. We know that the contestants don't actually stay at the castle, but while they're off the grounds producers limit phones and internet to ensure that they don't do any sneaky Googling of their fellow players. Wallis added: "Sometimes even the remote controls for the TV in their hotel rooms are confiscated."

Talk about running a tight ship!

The Traitors UK season 2 continues tonight at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.