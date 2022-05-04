This tiny detail about Harry Potter’s scar is actually so important and we all missed it

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

So we recently found out that even if you never got your Hogwarts acceptance letter you can still live there (if you have a spare £1.4million, that is).

But if you don’t have the funds to live out your Harry Potter fantasy life, well – you can still visit the biggest Harry Potter shop in the world and binge watch the movies for the 294th time.

And if you opt for the latter, you might notice that there’s a tiny detail we all missed about the Boy Who Lived.

Yes, even if you thought you knew everything there was to know bout the wizarding world and its inhabitants, it turns out there’s more.

In the final scene of The Deathly Hallows: Part II, we see Harry, Ginny, Ron and Hermione at the train station with their children. The little ones are about to board the Hogwarts Express for their first term at the prestigious wizarding school, and while the former students all look a little older there’s something noticeably different about Harry.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

His hair is pushed back, revealing his forehead with – wait for it – next to no scar. The lightening bolt mark, which was the result of Voldemort’s backfired curse when he was a baby, appears to have almost disappeared completely. Yet throughout the books and films, it is something that caused great pain for Harry due to his link with He Who Must Not Be Named.

So – where has it gone?!

The simple explanation can be found in the book, with author J.K. Rowling writing: ‘The scar had not pained Harry for nineteen years. All was well.’

It seems that the scar faded over the years following Voldemort’s defeat, and signifies the end of his worries.

So now you know!