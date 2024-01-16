Why Pedro Pascal's comment about Kieran Culkin was censored at the Emmy Awards

Pedro Pascal was a presenter at last night's Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The Last of Us actor was dressed for the occasion in an all-black ensemble that subtly disguised what appeared to be his arm in a sling. But that didn't stop everybody from wondering about how the accident happened.

Pedro was forthcoming on stage about what had happened, recalling an incident with audience member Kieran Culkin - but his response was censored by the Emmys’ Fox broadcast. It didn't stop guests who had heard the remark being caught on camera, though. Clips were reposted by Rolling Stone which show the actor explaining: "Everyone’s been asking about my arm, but it’s actually my shoulder. And I think it’s time to let everyone know that Kieran Culkin beat the shit out of me."

While it was followed by a laugh to show that he was joking, the camera panned to Kieran who didn't look too impressed.

"A lot of people have been asking about my arm. Kieran Culkin beat the shit out of me." — Pedro Pascal at the #EMMYs pic.twitter.com/Uieq8m5KHrJanuary 16, 2024 See more

Pedro's response is a playful jibe at Keiran, who won the Male Actor in a Television Series (Drama) Award at the Golden Globes last week for his role in Succession. Pedro was also nominated in the same category for his performance in The Last of Us.

Fans enjoyed the exchange, calling for more comedy moments from the duo. One fan took to X - formerly Twitter - to write: "We need a buddy comedy ASAP!" Another commented: "Kieran looks delighted about this."

Pascal had previously revealed how he actually broke his arm, telling the Associated Press at the Golden Globes: "I fell. Be careful. Exactly. It can happen to anyone."

Awards season is officially underway, with the 2024 Golden Globes taking place last week and the Critics' Choice Awards over the weekend. You can see a full list of the Emmy Awards winners here, as well as the 2024 Oscars predictions before the official nominations are announced later this month.