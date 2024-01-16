Why Pedro Pascal's comment about Kieran Culkin was censored at the Emmy Awards
Oh dear.
Pedro Pascal was a presenter at last night's Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The Last of Us actor was dressed for the occasion in an all-black ensemble that subtly disguised what appeared to be his arm in a sling. But that didn't stop everybody from wondering about how the accident happened.
Pedro was forthcoming on stage about what had happened, recalling an incident with audience member Kieran Culkin - but his response was censored by the Emmys’ Fox broadcast. It didn't stop guests who had heard the remark being caught on camera, though. Clips were reposted by Rolling Stone which show the actor explaining: "Everyone’s been asking about my arm, but it’s actually my shoulder. And I think it’s time to let everyone know that Kieran Culkin beat the shit out of me."
While it was followed by a laugh to show that he was joking, the camera panned to Kieran who didn't look too impressed.
"A lot of people have been asking about my arm. Kieran Culkin beat the shit out of me." — Pedro Pascal at the #EMMYs pic.twitter.com/Uieq8m5KHrJanuary 16, 2024
Pedro's response is a playful jibe at Keiran, who won the Male Actor in a Television Series (Drama) Award at the Golden Globes last week for his role in Succession. Pedro was also nominated in the same category for his performance in The Last of Us.
Fans enjoyed the exchange, calling for more comedy moments from the duo. One fan took to X - formerly Twitter - to write: "We need a buddy comedy ASAP!" Another commented: "Kieran looks delighted about this."
Pascal had previously revealed how he actually broke his arm, telling the Associated Press at the Golden Globes: "I fell. Be careful. Exactly. It can happen to anyone."
Awards season is officially underway, with the 2024 Golden Globes taking place last week and the Critics' Choice Awards over the weekend. You can see a full list of the Emmy Awards winners here, as well as the 2024 Oscars predictions before the official nominations are announced later this month.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.
She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.
-
Lily Collins surprises Emily in Paris fans with an unexpected comeback
She's back - and better than ever
By Lauren Hughes
-
Why Julia Roberts almost turned down Notting Hill
Can you imagine anyone else as Anna Scott?!
By Lauren Hughes
-
10 Emmys red carpet looks I can't stop thinking about
Who wore what
By Penny Goldstone
-
Safari trips, luxury hotel stays and beauty products galore - what celebs get in the Emmy Awards goodie bag
The A-listers will be *very* well stocked up
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Pedro Pascal's stressful Starbucks order sounds like a sweat-inducing nightmare
Caffeinated chaos in a cup.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Pedro Pascal had the sweetest reaction to Sarah Michelle Gellar's throwback photo
Delighted Daddy Pedro is the cutest
By Jadie Troy-Pryde