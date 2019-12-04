The Gavin and Stacey Christmas special plot has been revealed and we’re not sure how we feel

Words by Jessica Carroll

Christmas is the time for giving, and James Corden gave us the best gift of all when he posted a new full-length trailer for the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special to his Twitter page on Saturday.

Alongside the sneak peak, Corden finally confirmed that the hour-long episode would be airing at 8.30pm on BBC1 Christmas day.

The clip was a welcome sight for fans of the cult series who’ve been speculating what’s been occurrin’ in the Shipman and Wests’ lives in the ten years since we last saw them.

The one-minute clip opens with Smithy and Gavin’s famous dance – though it’s Christmas songs, not football chants that they’re singing this time round – with Pam and Mick joining in.

Fans might be disappointed that Gwen’s famous omelettes aren’t on the menu, as the plot seems to focus around a Christmas in Barry Island, with Bryn in charge of catering for the 13 guests who will be journeying up, with what appears to be disastrous results.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of all, Pete and Dawn look to still be married and will make a welcome appearance. Though, of course, spend the whole episode arguing.

Ruth Jones’ Nessa will also be joining in the family’s celebrations and, as reported by the BBC’s Entertainment Correspondent, Colin Paterson, will be uttering her iconic ‘what’s occurring’ at least twice during the hour.

But it’s a new face that’s got everyone talking. In one clip Pam is spotted embracing a young boy, leaving fans split on whether it’s a grown-up baby Neil or Gavin and Stacey’s child, who wasn’t even born in the last episode.

While Corden has us hooked with the trailer, we’re pretty certain he’s left a few secrets to be revealed on the 25th December. We can’t wait to tune in and can already predict it’s going to be a real highlight of Christmas day for most of the British public.