All the fashion documentaries and reality shows you can binge watch this weekend

If you’re not yet fashion-ed out (is there such a thing) from all the fashion coffee table books you’ve read and the cult fashion films you’ve watched, then here’s another one for you: fashion documentaries and reality shows.

It just so happens that this weekend is a bank holiday weekend, and that the weather isn’t going to be great, so hunker down and work your way through the list…

Next in Fashion, Netlflix

Hosted by fashion designer and TV personality Tan France (Queer Eye) and designer and global style icon Alexa Chung, the competition series begins with eighteen designers who face challenges centering on a different trend or design style that has influenced the way the entire world dresses.

These talented contestants have worked for major brands and dressed A-list celebrities, and will now compete head-to-head to see who has the skill, originality and determination to win the grand prize: $250,000 and an opportunity to debut their collection with luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter.

The September Issue, Amazon Prime

An oldie but a goodie, this documentary used to be on Netflix, but you can now rent it on Amazon Prime. It follows Anna Wintour and her team for nine months as they create the most important Vogue issue of the year, the September fashion issue. It gives unprecedented access to the Vogue offices, and sees Anna go to the fashion week shows around the world.

Making the Cut, Amazon Prime Video



Hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, this 10-episode fashion competition series sees 12 designers visit three of the world’s fashion capitals – New York, Paris, and Toyko – and face challenges and assignments that will test not only their design skills but also their ability to run all aspects of a business. Guest judges include Naomi Campbell, Nicole Richie, Joseph Altuzarra, Carine Roitfeld and Chiara Ferragni. The winning designer from the finale receives one million dollars to invest in their brand and the opportunity to create an exclusive line available on Amazon.

McQueen, Netflix

Darkness sparks brilliance in this exhilarating portrait of the mind and designs of legendary but tormented fashion visionary Alexander McQueen.

Iris, Amazon Prime

A documentary about fashion icon Iris Apfel, the 93-year-old style maven who has had an out-sized presence on the New York fashion scene for decades, from legendary late 88-year-old documentary filmmaker Albert Maysles.

Dior and I, Amazon

Take a look inside the storied world of the Christian Dior fashion house with a privileged, behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Raf Simons’ first haute couture collection as its new artistic director. Melding the everyday, pressure-filled components of fashion with mysterious echoes from the iconic brand’s past, the film is also a colourful homage to the seamstresses who serve Simons’ vision.

The First Monday in May, Amazon



This is a behind-the-scenes look at one of fashion’s biggest annual events, the Met Gala, which was sadly postponed this year due to the virus outbreak. The documentary features Anna Witour, who chairs the event every year, as well as Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence, Karl Lagerfeld, Jean Paul Gaultier and John Galliano.

Valentino the Last Emperor, Amazon

An intimate fly-on-the-wall exploration of the singular world of one of Italy’s most famous men and provides a first-time glimpse into Valentino’s world of bygone glamour. Filmed over the course of two years, the crew shot over 250 hours of footage with exclusive, unprecedented access to Valentino and his longtime partner, Giancarlo Giammetti.