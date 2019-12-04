A Downton Abbey movie sequel is officially happening

If you love Downton Abbey, have re-watched the show again and again and then fell in love with the movie earlier this year, guess what? We’ve got some good news. Another film is already in the works.

The first movie, which was released in September, made £23 million on its opening weekend and £143 million worldwide and it seems that its popularity has spurred on producers to act quickly and start working on another feature length instalment.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning television producer and executive Gareth Neame said: ‘We started vaguely thinking about it [a sequel] before the release of the movie. But we were kind of holding our breath. ‘The reaction to the film, the press tour in the U.S. and the buildup to release were so strong that we’d been thinking about it. ‘And then it was clear from the first weekend that this was worth taking very seriously.’

He continued: ‘We’re working on what the story is, and when we might be able to make it. But it’s the same as the first time around: We have to try to get everyone back together again. And that was very challenging.’

Neame also added that he believes another movie would be a success, considering that it had already moved from TV screen to movie screen seamlessly.

‘It’s not one of those shows that came from TV and then flopped in the cinema, so I think that will give everyone comfort that, yes, we know it works. But the challenge will be, is everyone available at the same time? Can we make deals with them? That will be the challenge,’

We’re here for it.