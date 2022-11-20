'Doctor Who' announces Ncuti Gatwa's companion - and she's a former Corrie star

Doctor Who is set to welcome its Fifteenth Doctor soon, with Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa picking up the sonic screwdriver next year. The BBC recently announced that joining him in the TARDIS will be a brand new companion: a character named Ruby Sunday, played by Millie Gibson.

While Gibson hasn’t been on the scene long, she’s starred in shows such as Coronation Street as Kelly Neelan as well as on Butterfly and Love, Lies and Records.

Saying she was still in “total disbelief,” Gibson said in a press release, “I am beyond honoured to be cast as the Doctor’s companion. It is a gift of a role, and a dream come true, and I will do everything to try and fill the boots the fellow companions have travelled in before me.”

Little is known about Ruby Sunday’s character, however the Doctor Who team have nothing but high praise for Gibson. Speaking in a press release, Gatwa said, “Millie just is the companion. She is full of talent, strength, she has a cheeky sparkle in her eye and is sharp as a razor. From the moment she walked into the room she captured all of our attention with her effervescence and then solidified that attention with the sheer torque of her talent.”

Gatwa is set to take over as the Doctor next November, as the iconic British series celebrates its 60th anniversary. As Jodie Whittaker hangs up her suspenders and passes the sonic screwdriver onto Gatwa, former Doctor Who star David Tennant will also return for three special episodes.

We can’t wait for the new series to drop, and clearly neither can Gatwa. “I cannot WAIT to sail the universe with Millie!” he said.