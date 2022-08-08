Jennifer Aniston had the sweetest Valentine’s surprise whilst filming Friends

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

And with a co-star…

After ten years of being there for us, Friends left our screens in 2004 – leaving a Central Perk shaped hole in our hearts – and we’re still not over it.

Yes it may have been 18 years since Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe and Joey made their last appearances but it still feels like it was just yesterday.

We’re still deeply invested in Rachel and Ross’ tumultuous relationship, we’ve never given up hope on Parker (Alec Baldwin) coming back into our lives, and we can’t believe how quickly the Friends children have grown up. Are we the only ones confused by our feelings for Ben now that he’s grown up and starring in Riverdale?

But it’s not Cole Sprouse who became a conversation topic this week. Instead it was Jennifer Aniston, as a sweet Valentine’s moment between a former co-star and ex on the Friends set resurfaced.

Tate Donovan, Jen’s ex boyfriend, reportedly bought the actress a 9-week-old puppy for Valentine’s Day back in 1996, leaving ‘Enzo’ in Jen’s dressing room as a surprise.

“Then I opened the door, and this little puppy with a ribbon on poked his head out,” she has previously explained of the surprise.

Tate then went on to star in a series of Friends episodes as Joshua, Rachel’s love interest, with the actor explaining that the couple were actually breaking up during his guest appearance.

“I was just happy to be on the team,” he explained of his time on Friends to Us Weekly. “The only bummer was Jennifer and I were breaking up at the time. And so that was tricky to sort of act, and act like we are just meeting each other, and falling in love, or whatever, interested in each other, when we’re sort of breaking up. That was just tough.”

He continued: “It was just six episodes. I mean, only because we were breaking up. We were like, ‘Hey, can we not keep doing this? ‘Cause this is really painful and tough.’ The people that know that we dated think that we met on Friends. But in fact we had dated for two years before then, and it was over by the time we were on Friends together.”

Is anyone else feeling nostalgic?