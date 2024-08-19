The casting for Bridgerton’s fourth season is going viral

Bridgerton season three may have only just hit screens earlier this year, but it is already the highly-anticipated fourth season that is making headlines.

Yes, Netflix's regency drama is returning for a fourth instalment, already going viral with the news that showrunners have made a major change to the series.

The Bridgerton series is based on the bestselling book collection by Julia Quinn, featuring eight Regency romance novels - each centred around one of the eight Bridgerton children.

And while the series does stay true to the book collection in terms of storylines, it has already changed up the order, with season three adapting Quinn's fourth book, Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, based on Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

This of course means that season four will be based on Quinn's third book, An Offer From a Gentleman - starring none other than Benedict Bridgerton.

"Welcome to the marriage mart Mr. Bridgerton. Benedict’s story is coming next season," read a teaser from the streaming platform as they announced the news.

It was season four's casting that made headlines this week, as news broke that Benedict Bridgerton's love interest had been cast.

Yes, according to Variety, 29-year-old actress Yerin Ha will be coming onboard to play the role of Sophie Beckett - Benedict's romantic interest.

The Australian actress has previously appeared in Halo, Bad Behaviour and upcoming HBO series, Dune: Prophecy, but Bridgerton would be her Netflix debut.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down," reads Netflix's official synopsis for what's to come in season four. "Until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

“It felt important for [Benedict Bridgerton] to explore the fullness of himself before he settles down. He is someone who has big appetites, and we wanted to see him living a big life before he goes into settle-down mode," showrunner Jess Brownell has explained to Netflix's Tudum. "I’m excited for where we’re going with him in season four. There are a lot of things I want to say about it, but I should probably wait.”

Bridgerton season four is already in production, but a release date has not yet been announced.

We officially cannot wait for this.