These are all the films and TV shows coming to Netflix this month

November is here and the countdown to Christmas is officially on, starting the season for long cosy evenings. We're talking log fires, hot chocolates and a fully loaded Netflix queue.

But with many of us having almost completed Netflix in the cold autumn months, what will we watch?

Luckily, the Netflix gods seem to be smiling down upon us because the streaming platform has announced a long list of TV shows and films landing on our queues this month. And from The Crown season five (opens in new tab) to Lindsay Lohan's new Christmas film (opens in new tab), we are in for a treat.

Here's a full rundown of the TV shows and films coming to Netflix this month.

New to Netflix in November

November 1

Gabby’s Dollhouse, season 6

The Takeover

Young Royals, season 2

Attack on Finland

The Bad Guys

The Bodyguard

Dennis the Menace

Dolphin Tale

Key & Peele

The Legend of Zorro

The Little Rascals

Save the Day

Man on a Ledge

The Mask of Zorro

Mile 22

Moneyball

Notting Hill

Oblivion

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

Still Alice

Think Like a Man

Top Gear, season 31

Training Day

Up in the Air

November 2

The Final Score

Killer Sally

November 3

Blockbuster

The Dragon Prince, season 4

Panayotis Pascot: Almost

November 4

Buying Beverly Hills

Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman

Enola Holmes 2

The Fabulous

Lookism

Manifest, season 4, part 1

November 5

Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaster

November 6

Captain Phillips

November 7

Deepa & Anoop, season 2

November 8

Behind Every Star

The Claus Family 2

Minions & More Volume 2

Neal Brennan: Blocks Triviaverse

November 9

Angels & Demons

The Crown, season 5

FIFA Uncovered

The Railway Man

The Soccer Football Movie

November 10

Falling for Christmas

Lost Bullet 2

Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia

State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith

Warrior Nun, season 2

November 11

Ancient Apocalypse

Capturing the Killer Nurse

Don’t Leave

Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Down Under, season 2

Goosebumps

Is That Black Enough for You?!?

Laguna Beach

Monica, O My Darling

My Father’s Dragon

November 14

Stutz

Teletubbies

November 15

Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy

Johanna Nordström: Call the Police

Jurassic World Camp Cretacecous: Hidden Adventure

Run for the Money

November 16

In Her Hands

The Lost Lotteries

Mind Your Manner

Off Track

Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo

The Wonder

November 17

1899

Bantú Mama

Christmas with You

Dead to Me, season 3

I Am Vanessa Guillen

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?

November 18

The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 Elite, season 6

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, season 5

Inside Job: Part 2

Reign Supreme

Slumberland

Somebody

The Violence Action

November 21

My Little Pony: Winter Wishday

StoryBots: Answer Time

November 22

LEGO: City Adventures, season 4

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would

November 23

The Boxtrolls

Blood, Sex & Royalty

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm

Lesson Plan

The Swimmers

Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border

The Unbroken Voice

Wednesday

Who’s a Good Boy?

November 24

First Love

The Noel Diary

Southpaw

The Vanishing Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

November 25

Blood & Water, season 3

Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich

November 28

The Action Pack Saves Christmas

November 29

The Creature Cases, season 2

Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields

Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic

November 30