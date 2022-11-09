These are all the films and TV shows coming to Netflix this month
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
November is here and the countdown to Christmas is officially on, starting the season for long cosy evenings. We're talking log fires, hot chocolates and a fully loaded Netflix queue.
But with many of us having almost completed Netflix in the cold autumn months, what will we watch?
Luckily, the Netflix gods seem to be smiling down upon us because the streaming platform has announced a long list of TV shows and films landing on our queues this month. And from The Crown season five (opens in new tab) to Lindsay Lohan's new Christmas film (opens in new tab), we are in for a treat.
Here's a full rundown of the TV shows and films coming to Netflix this month.
New to Netflix in November
November 1
- Gabby’s Dollhouse, season 6
- The Takeover
- Young Royals, season 2
- Attack on Finland
- The Bad Guys
- The Bodyguard
- Dennis the Menace
- Dolphin Tale
- Key & Peele
- The Legend of Zorro
- The Little Rascals
- The Little Rascals
- Save the Day
- Man on a Ledge
- The Mask of Zorro
- Mile 22
- Moneyball
- Notting Hill
- Oblivion
- The Pink Panther
- The Pink Panther 2
- Still Alice
- Think Like a Man
- Top Gear, season 31
- Training Day
- Up in the Air
November 2
- The Final Score
- Killer Sally
November 3
- Blockbuster
- The Dragon Prince, season 4
- Panayotis Pascot: Almost
November 4
- Buying Beverly Hills
- Elesin Oba: The King’s Horseman
- Enola Holmes 2
- The Fabulous
- Lookism
- Manifest, season 4, part 1
November 5
- Orgasm Inc: The Story of OneTaster
November 6
- Captain Phillips
November 7
- Deepa & Anoop, season 2
November 8
- Behind Every Star
- The Claus Family 2
- Minions & More Volume 2
- Neal Brennan: Blocks Triviaverse
November 9
- Angels & Demons
- The Crown, season 5
- FIFA Uncovered
- The Railway Man
- The Soccer Football Movie
November 10
- Falling for Christmas
- Lost Bullet 2
- Love Never Lies: Destination Sardinia
- State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith
- Warrior Nun, season 2
November 11
- Ancient Apocalypse
- Capturing the Killer Nurse
- Don’t Leave
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron: Down Under, season 2
- Goosebumps
- Is That Black Enough for You?!?
- Laguna Beach
- Monica, O My Darling
- My Father’s Dragon
November 14
- Stutz
- Teletubbies
November 15
- Deon Cole: Charleen’s Boy
- Johanna Nordström: Call the Police
- Jurassic World Camp Cretacecous: Hidden Adventure
- Run for the Money
November 16
- In Her Hands
- The Lost Lotteries
- Mind Your Manner
- Off Track
- Racionais MC’s: From the Streets of São Paulo
- The Wonder
November 17
- 1899
- Bantú Mama
- Christmas with You
- Dead to Me, season 3
- I Am Vanessa Guillen
- Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?
November 18
- The Cuphead Show!: Part 3 Elite, season 6
- The Great British Baking Show: Holidays, season 5
- Inside Job: Part 2
- Reign Supreme
- Slumberland
- Somebody
- The Violence Action
November 21
- My Little Pony: Winter Wishday
- StoryBots: Answer Time
November 22
- LEGO: City Adventures, season 4
- Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would
November 23
- The Boxtrolls
- Blood, Sex & Royalty
- Christmas on Mistletoe Farm
- Lesson Plan
- The Swimmers
- Taco Chronicles: Cross the Border
- The Unbroken Voice
- Wednesday
- Who’s a Good Boy?
November 24
- First Love
- The Noel Diary
- Southpaw
- The Vanishing Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
November 25
- Blood & Water, season 3
- Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich
November 28
- The Action Pack Saves Christmas
November 29
- The Creature Cases, season 2
- Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields
- Romesh Ranganathan: The Cynic
November 30
- A Man of Action
- My Name is Vendetta
- The Lost Patient
- Snack VS. Chef
- Take Your Pills: Xanax
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
-
Neck acne bothering you? These are the expert tips you need to deal with it
Dermatologists share everything you need to know about neck acne – including their advice for getting it under control
By Lucy Abbersteen
-
Are Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk back together?
Here's the evidence...
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Three eating disorder specialists on why the viral "heroin chic" article is so harmful
Plus share what more we can do to prevent these narratives from being promoted.
By Ally Head