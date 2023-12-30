Based On A True Story offers a new take on killer content—this is what you need to know

Based On A True Story is the new Peacock drama that landed on Sky Atlantic this week, with viewers eagerly devouring its eight gripping episodes. The series is pretty swish, with a line-up that includes Tom Bateman as serial killer Matt, The Flight Attendent star Kaley Cuoco in usual brilliant form as bored LA graphic designer and soon-to-be mum Ava and Chris Messina as Nathan as her tennis coach husband. They're an unlikely trio, brought together under very unusual circumstances.

It's been dubbed the Vogue of killer content according to The New York Times, thanks to its thought-provoking material and deliciously dark humour (if not a tad gory at times). Essentially the show poses a question to those who eagerly lap up serial killer content, hungry for all the details (guilty): What if serial killers weren’t only the subjects but also the hosts, or even the producers, of a true-crime podcast?

That's exactly what happens when suburban married couple Ava and Nathan invite a serial killer to collaborate with them on a new podcast that has the potential to grip the masses. It's the last shocking angle in the saturated serial killer genre—killers told from the point of view of the killer (in this case the West Side Ripper) himself.

We're admittedly a nation obsessed with the genre (hello Joe Goldberg in You) but what does Based On A True Story bring to the table? This is what you need to know.

Is Based on a True Story actually Based on a True Story?

(Image credit: Peacock)

The short answer is no—the Peacock show is meant to be a satire on our (or specifically, America's) obsession with serial killers, from harrowing documentaries to true crime podcasts. However, some elements of the series are inspired by real events, with the writers drawing from serial killer narratives within popular culture.

Based On A True Story creator Craig Rosenberg previously spoke with Peacock to explain its origins. He explained: “Over the last decade, a true crime phenomenon has swept over America. Podcasts, documentaries, fictional shows based on true stories—they dominate the culture. Murderers have become celebrities, and celebrities have become murderers, which inspired me to create this show.”

The showrunner also went on to say that Los Angeles specifically is the perfect place to set the story, as "everybody wants to be famous". He told Deadline: "I became fascinated with the idea of a relatable married couple whose youthful dreams hadn’t come to fruition and who saw the true crime tidal wave as an opportunity to change their lives and save their marriage.

"Our Los Angeles setting—the city where everybody wants to be famous—became a vivid backdrop to our story of fame, ambition, aspiration and murder."

Who plays the plumber Matt in Based on a True Story?

Tom Bateman plays the role of plumber Matt Pierce, a seemingly unassuming single father who comes in to help married couple Ava and Nathan Bateman deal with a plumbing issue before they realise there's a lot more than meets the eye to charming Matt.

Think you've seen the serial killer plumber Matt before? You're not wrong, the actor has actually appeared in a string of hit dramas, including Behind Her Eyes, Jekyll & Hyde and The Honourable Woman—though the actor has mainly appeared previously in UK dramas.

Tom told UPI in a recent interview that he couldn't resist the role as it's such a "crazy idea". He said: "I thought, 'Oh, God is this going to be a heavy piece?' But straight away, in the first few pages, you realize this show is really funny, it's really dark, it's really fast. It never once did what I expected it to do."

Is there a trailer for Based On A True Story?

Yes there is a trailer for Based On A True Story—you can view it below.

Fans were quick to comment on the show, with one writing: 'You have got to make more episodes! It can't end like that. Lol. I'm too hooked on it now! And episode 8 to end a season was just left in the air pretty much. I want to see what happens next.'

While another said: It surprises me that even though the main characters are under constant threat of getting brutally murdered or arrested, they still have fun at parties, keep a big appetite and a peaceful night's sleep.'

Can't say fairer than that...

Based On A True Story is available for streaming on Sky Atlantic now